Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear arguments over a ban on bump stocks that initially went into effect under former President Donald Trump. The court decided not to hear two cases attempting to lift the ban on the alterations to semi-automatic weapons. Advertisement

The Trump administration enacted a ban on bump stocks following the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas country show that left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured. At the time, all gun owners were required to destroy the devices or turn them over to authorities.

A U.S appeals court ruling in December, left the bump stock ban intact. The 8-8 tie, which came in Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit, upheld the ruling of a lower court judge from 2019.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The cases the Supreme Court declined to hear deal with whether or not the Trump administration exceeded its authority under an existing law.

Aposhian v. Garland and Gun Owners of America v. Garland both challenge the power law enforcement agencies have to create regulations when the law those rules are based on is unclear.

Bump stocks increase a gun's rate of fire by using the recoil to have the gun fire continuously, nearly converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.

With a bump stock, some guns can fire between 400 and 500 rounds per minute.