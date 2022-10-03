Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Supreme Court begins new term filled with high-profile cases

By Simon Druker
1/6
Raul Garcia, a legislative director for Earthjustice, speaks to a crowd in the rain outside the U.S. Supreme Court to support the Clean Water Act on the first day of the Supreme Court's new term in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7875d6657cad075d1f6940ddb93d3ebd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Raul Garcia, a legislative director for Earthjustice, speaks to a crowd in the rain outside the U.S. Supreme Court to support the Clean Water Act on the first day of the Supreme Court's new term in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has a number of high-profile cases on the docket, as it begins its latest term Monday, looking to further reshape U.S. constitutional law.

Monday's session also comes with slightly more attention. It is the first time the public will be allowed back inside the Supreme Court building, since it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.

Advertisement

The term comes amid a record low approval rating for the nation's top court. An August poll conducted by Gallup found the Supreme Court's overall approval rating sat at 43%, with a disapproval rating of 55%.

The dismal ratings led Chief Justice John Roberts to publicly defend the court's legitimacy in September.

RELATED Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket

"You don't want the political branches telling you what the law is. And you don't want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is," Roberts said at the time.

Advertisement

"Yes, all of our opinions are open to criticism. In fact, our members do a great job of criticizing some opinions from time to time. But simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court."

Elena Kagan, one of three Liberal justices on the court, had a different point of view.

RELATED Bolsonaro, Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election

If "over time the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment, that's a dangerous thing for a democracy," Kagan said in July.

"Nobody can throw the bums out. The way the Court retains its legitimacy and fosters public confidence is by acting like a court. By doing the kinds of things that do not seem to people political or partisan. By not behaving as though we are just people with individual political, or policy, or social preferences that we are making everybody live with."

This comes after the court handed down a decision in June that overturned its 1973 opinion in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. The 6-3 decision saw Roberts side with the conservative majority, eliminating the federally protected right to abortion procedures.

RELATED Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson begins her first term replacing the retired Stephen Breyer, but the 6-3 Conservative majority is likely to continue a string of decisions that fall along partisan party lines.

Advertisement

Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court, has been taking part in court activities since June when she was officially sworn in.

"There's no reason to think this coming term, or any term in the foreseeable future, will be any different. On things that matter most, get ready for a lot of 6-3s," Irv Gornstein, executive director of Georgetown Law's Supreme Court Institute said in an interview with The Hill.

The Conservative-leaning court begins its term by taking on a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency and a dispute over the reach of federal oversight to protect clean waterways. Depending on the interpretation of the Clean Water Act, the decision could give private businesses greater leeway when discharging pollutants that ultimately end up in groundwater or wetlands.

Arguments in Sackett v. EPA began Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments related to voting rights and racial gerrymandering, stemming from a case in Alabama. In Merrill v. Milligan, a lower court ruled Alabama's newly-drawn voting districts likely do violate the Voting Rights Act, diminishing the influence of racial minorities. Alabama's Black community accounts for 27 percent of the overall population, but claims only one of the state's seven seats in the U.S. House.

Advertisement

The court will hear another gerrymandering case at some point, although a date for arguments in Moore v. Harper hasn't been set. In that case, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are arguing that the state's supreme court erred when it said a new voting map amounted to an illegal partisan gerrymander. The outcome of the case could greatly affect future redistricting.

A pair of high-profile discrimination cases are also on the docket.

On Oct. 31, the court will hear arguments for both Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. The two filings challenge the use of race in college admissions. The cases reference the Supreme Court's 1954 decision outlawing segregation in public schools.

In another case involving inequity, the court will hear a Colorado case involving a web designer arguing her religious belief permits her to exclude gay weddings. A state law makes it illegal to deny customers base on sexual orientation or other identiy aspects. Arguments for 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis haven't yet been scheduled.

Ketanji Brown Jackson's investiture ceremony for U.S. Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands outside the court after her formal investiture ceremony on September 30, 2022. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court declines to hear Mike Lindell's effort to escape Dominion case
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Supreme Court declines to hear Mike Lindell's effort to escape Dominion case
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in his attempt to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed by a voting company he accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The case of a graphic artist who argues she has a right to decline to design websites celebrating same-sex weddings because they are inconsistent with her religious beliefs is scheduled to be heard at the Supreme Court.
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A fast-moving wildfire in central Nebraska burned an estimated 15,000 acres as of Sunday with firefighters continuing to engage the blaze on Monday, forest officials said.
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Celebrity Kim Kardashian agreed on Monday to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $1.26 million in penalties for promoting a cryptocurrency on her popular Instagram account without disclosing how much she was paid.
California police seek 'person of interest' in 'series of homicides'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California police seek 'person of interest' in 'series of homicides'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- California police are searching for a "person of interest" after five men are believed to have been killed by the same person in a "series of homicides" since early July.
Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ransomware hackers who stole private information from the Los Angeles Unified School district have released the information on the dark web, school officials said in a statement on Sunday.
Joe Biden to view hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, then Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden to view hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, then Florida
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday to view the damage done by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car while attempting to flee police.
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said a man died after falling down an escalator inside the Acrisure Stadium following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets.
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement