Authorities said a man died Sunday after falling down an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following a Pittsburgh Steelers games. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said a man died after falling down an escalator inside the Acrisure Stadium following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets. Pittsburg Public Safety said in a statement that police and emergency medical services responded to the incident at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

"Paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital," it said. "He later passed from his injuries."

The identity of the victim was not released nor where the circumstances that led to the man's fall down the escalator but the city said its Mobile Crime Unit was processing the scene and that detectives were heading the investigation.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team was aware of what he described as "an unfortunate incident," the Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported.

"We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family," he said.