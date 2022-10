Peloton originally sold directly to individual users, but has been trying to expand to a wider market. Photo courtesy of Peloton

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Peloton Interactive and Hilton Worldwide Holdings announced a partnership Monday to put the exercise bikes in all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded locations and 18 of Hilton's subsidiaries, including Doubletree and Embassy Suites. Peloton originally sold directly to individual users, but has been trying to expand to a wider market. A company shakeup earlier this year resulted in layoffs and new CEO Barry McCarthy taking the helm from company co-founder John Foley. Advertisement

The company previously announced a sales and rental partnership with Amazon and last week, announced that Peloton exercise bikes and other equipment will be sold at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The new partnership gives at least one Peloton bike to each Hilton-brand hotel's gym, and hotels that already have a Peloton can choose to add another.

Members of the Hilton Honors rewards program will get a 90-day free subscription to the Peloton app as part of a promotion. The new partnership will roll out in the next few weeks and with most locations equipped before the end of the year.