Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency

By Clyde Hughes
Socialiate Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 30. She agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/300d4724fdedabe26d45cc388dfb13c6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Socialiate Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 30. She agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Celebrity Kim Kardashian agreed on Monday to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $1.26 million in penalties for promoting a cryptocurrency on her popular Instagram account without disclosing how much she was paid for the endorsement.

Kardashian, star of the former E! Network reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has been a wildly successful social media promoter with a following of more than 300 million on Instagram.

Advertisement

The SEC charged that she failed to disclose on the platform that her promotion of the EMAX tokens and link to the EthereumMax website was paid for. An SEC statement said Kardashian did not admit to breaking the law by agreeing to the settlement.

"This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto-asset securities, it doesn't mean that those investment products are right for all investors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement. "We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals."

RELATED Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'any stress' caused

The SEC's order did find that Kardashian violated the anti-touting provision of the federal securities laws. She agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

Advertisement

"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

"Investors are entitled to know whether the publicity of a security is unbiased, and Ms. Kardashian failed to disclose this information."

RELATED Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit

RELATED 'The Kardashians' teaser: Khloe tears up while discussing baby No. 2

Latest Headlines

Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The case of a graphic artist who argues she has a right to decline to design websites celebrating same-sex weddings because they are inconsistent with her religious beliefs is scheduled to be heard at the Supreme Court.
California police seek 'person of interest' in 'series of homicides'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California police seek 'person of interest' in 'series of homicides'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- California police are searching for a "person of interest" after five men are believed to have been killed by the same person in a "series of homicides" since early July.
Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ransomware hackers who stole private information from the Los Angeles Unified School district have released the information on the dark web, school officials said in a statement on Sunday.
President Joe Biden to visit Puerto Rico on Monday, then Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden to visit Puerto Rico on Monday, then Florida
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday to view the damage done last month during Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car while attempting to flee police.
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said a man died after falling down an escalator inside the Acrisure Stadium following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets.
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Coastal storm to bring days of dreary weather along Northeast beaches
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Coastal storm to bring days of dreary weather along Northeast beaches
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a new, non-tropical storm off East Coast of U.S., fed in part by Ian, they say will bring pounding surf, coastal flooding and windswept rainfall from Virginia to Long Island.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 58 people in Florida, which was hit by a near Category 5 storm on Wednesday, with four dead in North Carolina when it was a tropical storm on Friday.
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
Pope Francis calls on Zelensky to be open to 'serious proposals for peace' in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement