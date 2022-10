Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow Inc., attends the Republican National Convention, in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2020. The Supreme Court declined to hear his attempt to escape a lawsuit by Dominion on Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in his attempt to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed by a voting company he accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Lindell, an ardent Trump supporter, has been named in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by U.S. Dominion, the maker of voting machines used around the country, including several battleground states. Advertisement

Lindell failed at the district and appeals level to get the Dominion lawsuit thrown out. Last year, a Trump-appointed U.S. District judge denied Lindell's effort and allowed the lawsuit to move forward. The appeals court upheld that decision.

Dominion has claimed in its lawsuit that many of Lindell's claims have been debunked and he knows that the voter fraud claims against the machine company are false.

"Lindell asserts today, as he did throughout the relevant period, that his statements regarding Dominion, its voting machines, and the integrity of the tabulation were, and continue to be, valid, accurate, and true," Lindell's lawyers wrote in court papers, according to NBC News.

Dominion is also suing attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for defamation but they were not involved in Lindell's Supreme Court appeal.