Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Biden to visit Puerto Rico on Monday, then Florida

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks at the Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. He will visit storm-damaged Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1154439c610a5388db6f3bf7f826fbbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden speaks at the Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. He will visit storm-damaged Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday to view the damage done last month during Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

The White House made the announcement on Saturday with few other details. Fiona knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico on Sept. 18 as a Category 1 hurricane. The island territory was still covering from 2017's Hurricane Maria when the storm hit.

Advertisement

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to Fort Myers, Fla., and surrounding areas when it struck last week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the United States.

Biden, who will be joined by first lady Jill Biden, will tour Ponce, Puerto Rico. Power has been restored to 86% of the residents there as of Sunday after Fiona plunged the entire island into darkness.

RELATED Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina

"They will meet with families and community leaders impacted by Hurricane Fiona, participate in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items, and thank the Federal and local officials working around the clock to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild," a White House official said, according to CNN.

Advertisement

"The President will also receive a briefing on ongoing recovery efforts."

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 615,000 residents remain without power in Florida. Federal and local responders had performed more than 700 rescues in the state from high waters.

RELATED Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday

"We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction," Biden said on Friday, according to Politico. "It's likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history. You have all seen on television homes and property wiped out. It's going to take months, years to rebuild."

RELATED White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian

Latest Headlines

Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Ransomware hackers release data from Los Angeles school district
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ransomware hackers who stole private information from the Los Angeles Unified School district have released the information on the dark web, school officials said in a statement on Sunday.
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: 1 Florida teen killed, 2 seriously injured in crash of stolen car
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car while attempting to flee police.
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man dies after escalator fall at Steelers' game
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said a man died after falling down an escalator inside the Acrisure Stadium following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets.
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Coastal storm to bring days of dreary weather along Northeast beaches
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Coastal storm to bring days of dreary weather along Northeast beaches
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a new, non-tropical storm off East Coast of U.S., fed in part by Ian, they say will bring pounding surf, coastal flooding and windswept rainfall from Virginia to Long Island.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 58 people in Florida, which was hit by a near Category 5 storm on Wednesday, with four dead in North Carolina when it was a tropical storm on Friday.
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said.
Biden marks five years since 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden marks five years since 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday marked five years since a gunman killed 60 people while firing from a window at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.
National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration penned a letter to the House Oversight Committee on Friday revealing that it has not received certain records from the administration of former President Donald Trump.
Seven American detainees released from Venezuela
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seven American detainees released from Venezuela
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced the return of seven Americans from Venezuela on Saturday, saying they had been wrongfully detained.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
At least 125 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
Ukraine clears Lyman after Russia withdraws; Putin submits annexation for Duma
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 5% but some European nations surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement