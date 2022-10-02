Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 2, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida rises to at least 54; 4 dead in North Carolina

By Adam Schrader
1/4
A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conducts overflights along the coast of western Florida following Hurricane Ian on Saturday. Coast Guard assets are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. Photo by POC3 Riley Perkofski/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a4bf8b5c4eb1119e84f4b115e2a9652a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conducts overflights along the coast of western Florida following Hurricane Ian on Saturday. Coast Guard assets are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. Photo by POC3 Riley Perkofski/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 people in Florida, which was hit by a near Category 5 storm on Wednesday, with four dead in North Carolina when it was a tropical storm on Friday.

After making landfall in Southwest Florida, Ian then traveled along the Atlantic coast, reaching landfall again in the United States as a Category 1 in South Carolina, where no fatalities were reported. The storm first hit western Cuba as a Category 4.

Advertisement

The toll on Florida has proved difficult to pin down as search and rescue operations are still underway, with USA Today reporting Sunday morning that at least 54 people died in Florida and CNN reporting that the number was as high as 67.

Deanne Criswell, the administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN on Sunday that the "impacts are devastating" and addressed the possibility of more casualties.

Advertisement

"While we certainly hope that we can continue to find more people alive and bring them out, we're going to support the state in their needs as we continue to go house by house and make sure everybody is accounted for," Criswell said.

More than 1,000 people have been rescued and evacuated from flooded areas since the storm hit last week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Saturday.

After pounding Florida, the storm later hit South Carolina then downgraded into a post-tropical cyclone and moved through North Carolina and Virginia before it ultimately dissipated Saturday.

RELATED Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday said that four people died in storm-related incidents since Friday morning.

"The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages," Cooper said in a statement.

"We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries."

RELATED At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, which ravaged the U.S. territory a week before Ian hit Florida, the White House announced Saturday.

Advertisement

Biden will then go to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian. The president and DeSantis, who have sparred over social issues in the last several months, shied away from political attacks as the storm approached Florida.

"He thanked me for the immediate response we had. He told me how much he appreciated it. He said he was extremely happy with what's going on," Biden said of DeSantis in comments reported by The New York Times.

"This is not about anything having to do with our disagreements politically. This is about saving people's lives, homes, and businesses."

In a White House fact sheet, officials said that more than 87,300 households have already registered for assistance as part of Biden's expedited major disaster declaration for the state of Florida. The president also approved an emergency declaration to provide North Carolina with federal assistance.

Though officials have been working hard to restore power to Florida, more than 835,000 customers are still without power in the state while 27,000 remain without power in North Carolina and nearly 15,000 in Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday said n a news release that Florida Power and Light had restored power to more than 45% of accounts in Lee County while the Lee County Electrical Cooperative had only restored power to 9% of their accounts, 18,000 out of 183,000 customers.

Advertisement

DeSantis called on the LCEC to accept mutual aid to "expedite power restoration" to residents living in the county, which was hit hard by Hurricane Ian -- particularly the communities of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island.

"Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, they'll never look the same again," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday on CNN. "These communities have basically been wiped out."

In another statement, DeSantis said Florida worked with Elon Musk's SpaceX company to deploy 120 large Starlink units in the state to quickly provide broadband to the state as it recovers from the deadly storm.

"Thanks to your innovative technology, Floridians will be able to better connect with their loved ones," DeSantis said.

Officials have started to lift mandatory evacuation orders that were imposed in at least 12 Florida counties, while others said they would enforce curfews.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, mandatory evacuation orders remain in place in Sarasota, Osceola and Lee counties.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued Sunday in the city of St. Cloud "due to rising floodwaters," officials said in a statement.

In the city of Bunnell, residents have been asked to limit laundry and taking showers through the weekend to ease strains on the local wastewater treatment plant.

Advertisement

Read More

Orlene quickly intensifies to Category 4 strength, set to strike Mexico

Latest Headlines

Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said.
Biden marks five years since 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden marks five years since 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday marked five years since a gunman killed 60 people while firing from a window at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.
National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
National Archives tells House committee records from Trump still missing
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration penned a letter to the House Oversight Committee on Friday revealing that it has not received certain records from the administration of former President Donald Trump.
Seven American detainees released from Venezuela
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Seven American detainees released from Venezuela
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced the return of seven Americans from Venezuela on Saturday, saying they had been wrongfully detained.
3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car with his mother on the Southwest side of Chicago.
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed in the Florida county that absorbed the most direct hit from Hurricane Ian earlier this week, the area's sheriff said Saturday.
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Three people were shot following a high school football game in Newburgh, N.Y. on Friday night, according to police.
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday, with the Carter Library planning a naturalization ceremony.
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
As Ian unravels across the mid-Atlantic states, meteorologists are monitoring the Atlantic basin where new tropical storm development may soon happen.
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the debut of the company's Tesla Bot, a robot codenamed Optimus that could go on sale by 2027.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
Orlene quickly intensifies to Category 4 strength, set to strike Mexico
Orlene quickly intensifies to Category 4 strength, set to strike Mexico
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement