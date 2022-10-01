Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game

1/3

Three people were shot following a high school football game in Newburgh, N.Y. on Friday night, according to police. Photo courtesy of Newburgh Police Department

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Three people were shot following a high school football game in upstate Newburgh, N.Y. on Friday night, according to police. All three shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, sustained in the parking lot of the Newburgh Free Academy campus in Orange County, N.Y., about 65 miles north of New York City.

A fight broke out following the game at around 9:30 p.m. EDT, according to police.

At least five gunshots were fired. A 43-year-old woman was hit in the foot, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, Newburgh police Chief Anthony Geraci said during a briefing.

The game was against the visiting Warwick Valley High School. located in Warwick, N.Y., approximately 29 miles away.

Around 2,000 people attended the game at the outdoor field and many of them were leaving at the time the shots were fired.

"It's unacceptable. We're fed up with the gun violence in this community. The trauma that is being inflicted upon our youth in this community has to stop and it has to stop with all of us as one community," Geraci told reporters.



No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning and police had not publicly identified any suspects, nor had they speculated on what may have caused the fight.

Over 100 law enforcement personnel from 17 agencies were on the scene investigating Friday night.

"Last night there was a shooting incident on the grounds on one of our high school campuses, outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place," Newburgh Free Academy said in a statement on the school's website.

"We are thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel. At this time, there is limited information that we can provide as we wait for a thorough investigation to be conducted."

Warwick Valley High said none of its fans, players or coaches were injured.

"This (Friday) evening, it was reported that five gunshots were fired in Newburgh Free Academy's back parking lot following the Warwick-Newburgh football game, injuring two residents of Newburgh," the school said in a statement on its website.

"Fortunately, our football and cheerleading teams arrived home safely in Warwick a little more than an hour ago. This evening's events were certainly alarming. Please be aware that until further notice, the Warwick Valley Central School District will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this evening's events."

