Sept. 25, 2022 / 9:18 AM / Updated at 8:15 AM

Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.

By UPI Staff
Former Hurricane Ian was moving through North Carolina early Saturday with sustained winds dissipating to 35 mph. It is expected to dissipate Saturday over Virginia. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center
Former Hurricane Ian was moving through North Carolina early Saturday with sustained winds dissipating to 35 mph. It is expected to dissipate Saturday over Virginia. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Post-tropical cyclone Ian moved across central North Carolina early Saturday, steadily weakening as it approaches Virginia, where it is expected to dissipate later in the day, forecasters said.

The storm was centered just south of Greensboro, N.C., at 7:30 a.m. EDT, moving north-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds decreasing to near 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The once-mighty Category 4 hurricane will continue to weaken during the day and is forecast to dissipate over south-central Virginia by Saturday night. It was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Friday as it crossed from South Carolina into North Carolina.

The NHC discontinued all tropical storm and storm surge watches and warnings late Friday, with no coastal watches or warnings remaining in effect.

RELATED Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida

Despite its downgraded status, Ian is still expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with local amounts as high as 6 inches across portions of the Central Appalachians and the coastal Mid-Atlantic.

Record river flooding will continue through next week across portions of central Florida, the weather service said, while limited levels of flash, urban and small stream flooding is possible across portions of the central Appalachians and the southern Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., at 2:05 p.m. on Friday and moved north through the day -- bringing heavy rain and high winds to the region.

RELATED East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts

"State Emergency Management officials, the National Guard and local first responders are staged across the state and working to keep people safe," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement late Friday.

"Pay close attention to the weather and take precautions."

The storm devastated southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday before crossing the state and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved east into the Atlantic.

RELATED Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines

Ian, though, regained strength as it moved to hit land again as a Category 1 storm.

According to PowerOutage.us on Saturday, 1.28 million in Florida remained without electricity after Ian. Nearly 400,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power, as well. About 98,000 customers were without power in Virginia.

More than 200,000 people in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Fiona last week, remain without power.

