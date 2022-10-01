Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2022 / 6:35 PM

Seven American detainees released from Venezuela

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the return of seven American detainees from Venezuela on Saturday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/de88a5b9934aca39752c1a89e9b8d169/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the return of seven American detainees from Venezuela on Saturday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced the return of seven Americans from Venezuela on Saturday, saying they had been wrongfully detained.

The seven American detainees were released in exchange for the release of two Venezuelans imprisoned in the US. Both of them are nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores.

Advertisement

"Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.

According to CNN, Vadell, Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, and Pereira are five of the six American oil executives known as the "CITGO 6" arrested in Venezuela more than four years ago. Khan had been separately detained since January.

The detainees are in "stable health" and have been offered medical care, officials told CNN.

The two Venezuelan's that were released were convicted in 2016 of conspiring to smuggle more than 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States. They were sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2017.

Advertisement

"Over the course of those negotiations, it became clear that one particular step was required to garner the only acceptable outcome: that of free Americans. The President made a tough decision, a painful decision, and offered something that the Venezuelans have actively sought," an official told CNN.

Read More

Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall

Latest Headlines

3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car with his mother on the Southwest side of Chicago.
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed in the Florida county that absorbed the most direct hit from Hurricane Ian earlier this week, the area's sheriff said Saturday.
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Three people were shot following a high school football game in Newburgh, N.Y. on Friday night, according to police.
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday, with the Carter Library planning a naturalization ceremony.
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Forecasters monitoring what's next in the Atlantic in wake of Ian
As Ian unravels across the mid-Atlantic states, meteorologists are monitoring the Atlantic basin where new tropical storm development may soon happen.
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the debut of the company's Tesla Bot, a robot codenamed Optimus that could go on sale by 2027.
Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.
U.S. News // 6 days ago
Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.
Post-tropical cyclone Ian moved across central North Carolina early Saturday, steadily weakening as it approaches Virginia, where it is expected to dissipate later in the day, forecasters said.
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Florida residents have begun the monumental task of cleaning up as the devastation left by Hurricane Ian came into focus a day after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast and decimated large swaths of the state.
Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum to be built on the National Mall while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked forever chemicals from cosmetic products and textiles beginning in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia withdraws troops from encircled city in eastern Ukraine
Russia withdraws troops from encircled city in eastern Ukraine
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
Tesla unveils 'Optimus' robot prototype at AI Day event
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
At least 35 killed by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla., sheriff says
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
Three shot in fight following upstate N.Y. high school football game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement