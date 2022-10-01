Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Biden declares emergency in North Carolina as Ian remnants push through

By Don Jacobson
1/2
A tree uprooted by strong winds produced by Hurricane Ian is showed lodged against a house in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday. Photo by City of North Charleston/Twitter
A tree uprooted by strong winds produced by Hurricane Ian is showed lodged against a house in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday. Photo by City of North Charleston/Twitter

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration for North Carolina as officials in that state and neighboring South Carolina assessed the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian.

Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement North Carolina's local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., at 2:05 p.m. on Friday and moved north through the day -- bringing heavy rain and high winds to the region.

Advertisement

The once-mighty Category 4 hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Friday as it crossed from South Carolina into North Carolina, with sustained winds reduced to 35 mph.

It is expected to dissipate later Saturday over southern Virginia.

RELATED White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian

Biden's declaration authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the area of the storm and to "provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures" in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

In South Carolina, residents woke to a relatively calm morning Saturday after the previous day's havoc, when Ian came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Advertisement

News and social media images showed the streets of downtown Charleston, S.C., completed flooded on Friday, with powerlines down in the city center.

RELATED Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike

Reports of property damage, flooded homes and businesses and power outages were widespread across the state. Nearly 60,000 homes and businesses remained without power while nearly 325,000 utility customers were affected in neighboring North Carolina as of 8:30 a.m. EDT, according to Poweroutage.com.

Further north, officials said uprooted trees and ponding across highways caused by heavy rains were common in the Piedmont region of Virginia early Saturday as travelers were urged to stay off the roads.

The remnants of Ian were forecast to push north into the region through Saturday with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally higher amounts up to 5 to 6 inches were possible, especially along and near the Blue Ridge Mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Read More

NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian

Latest Headlines

Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.
Post-tropical cyclone Ian moved across central North Carolina early Saturday, steadily weakening as it approaches Virginia, where it is expected to dissipate later in the day, forecasters said.
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Florida residents have begun the monumental task of cleaning up as the devastation left by Hurricane Ian came into focus a day after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast and decimated large swaths of the state.
Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum to be built on the National Mall while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked forever chemicals from cosmetic products and textiles beginning in 2025.
Markets tumble to close dismal week deeper in bear territory
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Markets tumble to close dismal week deeper in bear territory
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Another gloomy day on Wall Street brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 29,000 Friday for the first time since November 2020, as all three major indexes closed the third quarter with sharp losses.
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- About 150 personnel at an air force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A sailor accused by the Navy of setting fire to and destroying a warship was acquitted Friday by a military judge.
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding resolution, sending the measure to President Joe Biden's desk hours before the midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation was stronger than expected in August, despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to combat it through interest rate hikes, data released Friday shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement