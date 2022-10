Biden declares emergency in North Carolina as Ian remnants push through

1/2

A tree uprooted by strong winds produced by Hurricane Ian is showed lodged against a house in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday. Photo by City of North Charleston/Twitter

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration for North Carolina as officials in that state and neighboring South Carolina assessed the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian. Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement North Carolina's local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., at 2:05 p.m. on Friday and moved north through the day -- bringing heavy rain and high winds to the region. Advertisement

The once-mighty Category 4 hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Friday as it crossed from South Carolina into North Carolina, with sustained winds reduced to 35 mph.

It is expected to dissipate later Saturday over southern Virginia.

RELATED White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian

Biden's declaration authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the area of the storm and to "provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures" in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

In South Carolina, residents woke to a relatively calm morning Saturday after the previous day's havoc, when Ian came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Advertisement

News and social media images showed the streets of downtown Charleston, S.C., completed flooded on Friday, with powerlines down in the city center.

Reports of property damage, flooded homes and businesses and power outages were widespread across the state. Nearly 60,000 homes and businesses remained without power while nearly 325,000 utility customers were affected in neighboring North Carolina as of 8:30 a.m. EDT, according to Poweroutage.com.

Further north, officials said uprooted trees and ponding across highways caused by heavy rains were common in the Piedmont region of Virginia early Saturday as travelers were urged to stay off the roads.

The remnants of Ian were forecast to push north into the region through Saturday with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally higher amounts up to 5 to 6 inches were possible, especially along and near the Blue Ridge Mountains, the National Weather Service said.