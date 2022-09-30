Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 5:45 PM

Markets tumble to close dismal week deeper in bear territory

By Jonna Lorenz
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on May 9. All three major indexes closed Friday with sharp losses. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a34a8be15a51054b3823c502b00933c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on May 9. All three major indexes closed Friday with sharp losses. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Another gloomy day on Wall Street brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 29,000 Friday for the first time since November 2020, as all three major indexes closed the third quarter with sharp losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 500.1 points, or 1.71% to close at 28,725.51. The S&P 500 dropped 54.85 points, or 1.51% to 3,585.62, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 161.89 points, or 1.51%, to 10,575.62.

Advertisement

The three major indexes notched their worst first nine months since 2002, with the Dow down 21% year to date, the S&P 500 down 24.8% and the Nasdaq down 32.4%, MarketWatch noted.

The Dow was down 2.9% for the week and 8.8% in September. The S&P 500 fell 2.9% for the week and 9.3% for the month, and the Nasdaq's weekly and monthly losses were 2.7% and 10.5%, respectively.

RELATED Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation

Carnival Corp. led Friday's losses with a 23.25% drop to its lowest point since 1992 after the cruise line reported a quarterly loss of $770 million, or 65 cents a share.

Shares of Nike also dropped sharply, shedding 12.81% after the company said it would discount items in response to a glut of inventory that is up 44% overall and 65% in North America.

Advertisement

Friday's market losses came as the Commerce Department reported a key economic indicator showed inflation was higher than expected in August, with Personal Consumption Expenditures rising 0.6% in August and 4.9% from a year ago.

RELATED Mortgage rates rise for sixth straight week to nearly 7%

Federal Reserve officials have been consistent in their commitment to fighting inflation with ongoing interest rate increases, roiling markets with fears of a recession.

On Friday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard echoed her support for ongoing restrictive monetary policy after Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed president James Bullard made similar statements Thursday.

"It's been a tough, tough environment for equities and fixed income both, something that we had expected given our views around the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer and markets are starting to come around to that view," said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments, according to CNBC.

RELATED U.S initial jobless claims fall to under 200,000 for first time since May

"In the near term, we are likely to have continued market volatility with a downward bias as we head into earnings season."

Many anticipate another increase to the benchmark federal funds rate in November, after a fourth consecutive increase Sept. 21 brought the rate to the range of 3% to 3.25%.

Latest Headlines

EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- About 150 personnel at an air force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Florida residents have begun the monumental task of cleaning up as the devastation left by Hurricane Ian came into focus a day after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast and decimated large swaths of the state.
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A sailor accused by the Navy of setting fire to and destroying a warship was acquitted Friday by a military judge.
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding resolution, sending the measure to President Joe Biden's desk hours before the midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation was stronger than expected in August, despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to combat it through interest rate hikes, data released Friday shows.
White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina and the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as the storm made a second U.S. landfall, after already devastating much of Florida.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian continued to grow in strength early Friday, as it made landfall in South Carolina in the afternoon.
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The United States hit Russia with a new round of sanctions for illegally annexing the Ukrainian territory it occupies and vowed to punish anyone who supports Moscow's effort.
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A former National Security Agency employee is charged with violating the Espionage Act, accused of trying to sell classified information to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a spy, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement