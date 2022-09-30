Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2022

Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- About 150 personnel at an Air Force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.

Those at the Liberty Barracks Joint Base San Antonio are all temporary residents who are undergoing treatment. Each service member is being moved to a different dorm, and the barracks will undergo a process called "super-chlorination," the Air Force Times reported.

This is not the first incident of Legionella being found at the base. Last year, Liberty Barracks was evacuated when Legionella was found in the plumbing.

"As of the last few months, we have been fortunate to have significantly fewer service members needing the care that Liberty Barracks was designed to support," Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, the Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing commander, said in a statement.

The barracks is 216,000 square feet and can house up to 360 wounded or injured service members.

According to San Antonio Report, Legionella bacteria is frequently found in plumbing and water sources and can cause symptoms ranging from a mild case of the flu to a type of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease. The bacteria is transmitted by breathing in mist or vapor that contains the bacteria.

