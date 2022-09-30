Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 5:34 PM

EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site

By Matt Bernardini
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a visit in June by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Community Empowerment Association in Pittsburgh to discuss the Biden Administration's investments to remove and replace lead pipes nationwide. The agency announced a multimillion-dollar cleanup of a superfund site in Montana. Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c03e1ac642b083014fd595557815d1cc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a visit in June by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Community Empowerment Association in Pittsburgh to discuss the Biden Administration's investments to remove and replace lead pipes nationwide. The agency announced a multimillion-dollar cleanup of a superfund site in Montana. Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Richfield Company agreed Friday to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.

Atlantic Richfield, which is a subsidiary of British Petroleum, will finish remediating residential yards, clean up soil in upland areas above Anaconda, and effect the closure of slag piles at the superfund site, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

The estimated cost of the site work is $83.1 million.

We are pleased that Atlantic Richfield has agreed to finalize its long-term cleanup of the Anaconda Site," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division, in a statement.

RELATED EPA rule would designate PFAS 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

"Today's consent decree follows other important settlements with Atlantic Richfield over the past two decades that have substantially improved the environment and restored valuable natural resources in the Upper Clark Fork basin."

Anaconda has suffered from decades of copper smelting that has polluted areas around the town. That pollution has contaminated creeks and other surface waters at the site. Smelter slag and hazardous rock tailings also still have to be secured.

"I was born in Anaconda the same year the smelter closed and while I never saw smoke coming out of the smokestack that still stands over Anaconda, I know what it represents," said U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana.

Advertisement

"It is a symbol representing the hard work of many Anacondans, including members of my family, that built our town, but it's also a symbol of a Superfund site that has existed for far too long. If the Smokestack represents our past, this consent decree represents our future."

RELATED Living near 'Superfund' hazardous waste site may shorten your life

Read More

Camp Lejeune's toxic water victims get chance to fight back

Latest Headlines

Markets tumble to close dismal week deeper in bear territory
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Markets tumble to close dismal week deeper in bear territory
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Another gloomy day on Wall Street brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 29,000 Friday for the first time since November 2020, as all three major indexes closed the third quarter with sharp losses.
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- About 150 personnel at an air force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Florida residents have begun the monumental task of cleaning up as the devastation left by Hurricane Ian came into focus a day after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast and decimated large swaths of the state.
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A sailor accused by the Navy of setting fire to and destroying a warship was acquitted Friday by a military judge.
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding resolution, sending the measure to President Joe Biden's desk hours before the midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation was stronger than expected in August, despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to combat it through interest rate hikes, data released Friday shows.
White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina and the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as the storm made a second U.S. landfall, after already devastating much of Florida.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian continued to grow in strength early Friday, as it made landfall in South Carolina in the afternoon.
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The United States hit Russia with a new round of sanctions for illegally annexing the Ukrainian territory it occupies and vowed to punish anyone who supports Moscow's effort.
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A former National Security Agency employee is charged with violating the Espionage Act, accused of trying to sell classified information to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a spy, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement