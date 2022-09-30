Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 2:29 PM / Updated at 2:38 PM

White House offers assistance as South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden approved disaster declarations in South Carolina and Virginia as Hurricane Ian neared the East Coast with renewed strength. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9f0fe7dbadcc2f07a8d05705845eeac5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden approved disaster declarations in South Carolina and Virginia as Hurricane Ian neared the East Coast with renewed strength. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina and the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as the storm prepares to make a second U.S. landfall, after already devastating much of Florida.

Ian made landfall in South Carolina at 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon and could bring flooding and wind damage to the state. It is then expected to track northwards.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden approved disaster declarations for South Carolina and Virginia, which opens up federal funding and authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

"By approving it early, ahead of the storm's landfall in South Carolina, we can get supplies and provide shelter if necessary," Biden said. "My message to the people of South Carolina is simple, please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their directions."

RELATED Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss the storm's expected impact on South Carolina.

"The President told the Governor that the Administration is here to provide whatever assistance the people of South Carolina need, and asked the Governor to stay in touch," a White House readout said.

Advertisement

While many Floridians made plans to leave ahead of Ian's arrival, South Carolina residents have been taking a different approach. The Post and Courier reported that there have been no evacuation orders, although many people are stocking up on bottled water, lanterns and paper towels.

RELATED 13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'

Crews in downtown Charleston have created dams that can hold 2.5 feet of water, and residents have taken to creating their own dams out of sandbags. It is expected that Ian could bring some of the worst flooding seen in the state since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Mayor John Tecklenburg urged city residents to consider staying elsewhere if their homes flooded during those two storms.

"We're going to have some water in the city tomorrow, folks," Tecklenburg said, according to the Post and Courier.

Norman Levine, the director of the Lowcountry Hazards Center at the College of Charleston, said that Ian's impact is likely worsened by global warming.

"Ian's large footprint is one of those climate change signals - storms that are getting bigger because warmer air holds more water," he told the Post and Courier.

Latest Headlines

Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Consumer spending increases amid higher-than-expected August inflation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation was stronger than expected in August, despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to combat it through interest rate hikes, data released Friday shows.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian continued to grow in strength early Friday, as it made landfall in South Carolina in the afternoon.
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. hits Russia with sanctions for illegal Ukrainian annexation
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The United States hit Russia with a new round of sanctions for illegally annexing the Ukrainian territory it occupies and vowed to punish anyone who supports Moscow's effort.
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A former National Security Agency employee is charged with violating the Espionage Act, accused of trying to sell classified information to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a spy, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Biden, Harris attend Brown's investiture ceremony to Supreme Court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Harris attend Brown's investiture ceremony to Supreme Court
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended the formal investiture ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday.
Ginni Thomas sticks with election fraud claims in Jan. 6 testimony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ginni Thomas sticks with election fraud claims in Jan. 6 testimony
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas restated her claims the presidential election victory for Joe Biden was fraudulent.
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Florida residents have begun the monumental task of cleaning up as the devastation left by Hurricane Ian came into focus a day after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast and decimated large swaths of the state.
Two former eBay execs receive prison terms for cyberstalking
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two former eBay execs receive prison terms for cyberstalking
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Two former eBay executives were sentenced to prison Thursday for cyberstalking a Boston couple who ran an online blog that had published critical reviews about the e-commerce giant.
Six GOP-led states sue to block Biden's student debt relief plan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Six GOP-led states sue to block Biden's student debt relief plan
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has avoided a looming government shutdown by passing a stopgap funding resolution that also provides billions of dollars in emergency assistance to Ukraine to aid its war against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Florida begins rescue and recovery a day after Hurricane Ian's strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement