Sept. 30, 2022 / 6:38 PM

California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics

By Matt Bernardini
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law on Thursday banning the use of forever chemicals in cosmetics and textiles by 2025. Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c5dcbb070ee054f2a952d0d8ef3802fc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked forever chemicals from cosmetic products and textiles beginning in 2025.

However, he vetoed a third bill that would have created a publicly accessible database of consumer items that have these chemicals.

The first bill prohibits the manufacture and sale of cosmetic protects that contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

"Toxic PFAS have no place in our consumer products," said Assemblymember Laura Friedman, who authored the new law, said in a statement. "California will now ban these harmful chemicals from our cosmetics and personal care products. I'm proud that our state has already banned PFAS in juvenile products and in paper-based food packaging."

The other bill bars the manufacture and sale of textiles which contain the same chemicals, however there are a few exceptions. For outdoor apparel designed for severe wet conditions, the prohibition will only begin in 2028.

There are thousands of types of PFAS, synthetic substances known for their ability to persist in the human body and in the environment and resist natural processes to break them down. These so-called forever chemicals are also linked to many illnesses, including thyroid disease, kidney cancer and testicular cancer, according to The Hill.

PFAS are commonly found in nonstick pans, makeup, and stain-resistant clothing.

Gov. Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farmworkers California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless

