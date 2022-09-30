Trending
Biden calls for Latino museum to be built on National Mall

By Matt Bernardini
President Joe Biden hosts the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC, on Friday, September 30, 2022. During his remarks he called for Hispanic and women's museums to be built on the National Mall. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d962f6da4946a3aefd1b6863ffe68958/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum to be built on the National Mall while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has demanded to include the museums in on the national mall, and Biden's remarks on Friday were a key endorsement. All 36 members of the CHC wrote to Biden and asked him to explicitly endorse the idea.

"You're proof that Hispanic history is American history," Biden told attendees while opening his remarks, according to The Hill. "For that reason, Congress should take action to honor the Latino community and women with their own museums on the National Mall.

"Today's remarks by President Biden make clear that he stands with Latinos across this country and wholeheartedly believes our stories deserve their rightful place on the National Mall. As we move forward in the site selection process for the National Museum of the American Latino, I look forward to his continued support," said Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., who led Thursday's letter.

Estuardo Rodriguez, the president and CEO of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, said that Biden's remarks showed he stands by over 62 million Latinos.

"We applaud the President for leaning into the efforts of hundreds over the last 30 years to ensure our complete story is told on our country's grandest stage. We will continue to work with the Biden Administration, Congress, and the Smithsonian to ensure all pathways are cleared for our nation's next great museum to be built where it belongs - on the National Mall," Rodríguez said.

