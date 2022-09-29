U.S initial jobless claims fall to under 200,000 for first time since May

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- People filing unemployment claims for the first time fell 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the first time that number dropped under 200,000 since May, according to the latest figures from the Labor Department on Thursday.
The unemployment insurance filings, one of the gauges used to judge the health of the jobs market, dipped to their lowest level since April 23 when 181,000 signed up for initial claims. First-time filings had been over 200,000 applicants weekly since April 30, when 202,000 asked for assistance.