Mars Inc. has introduced purple M&Ms -- and a new candy mascot. Image courtesy of Mars Inc.

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A new character is joining the lineup of M&M's mascots to mark the addition of purple candies to the bags of color-coated chocolate. Mars Inc., which portrays different colored M&Ms as characters in promotional materials, has announced the new character "Purple."

The new addition is personified as a female peanut M&M in a new commercial titled "I'm just gonna be me," in which she sings about being herself and takes to the stage to perform with her fellow M&Ms. Purple is the first new character to be added to the lineup in over a decade.

"We are thrilled to welcome Purple," the company said Wednesday in a statement. "With her optimistic outlook, quirky nature and authentic charm, our newest crew member reminds us to embrace our true selves."

Among the key marketing strategies for M&Ms has been a message of inclusivity: "Imagine a world with less judgment and more connection and consistent laughter."

"Purple" arrives in time for Halloween, coming up Oct. 31.

The National Confectioners Association, a trade organization that promotes the candy industry, projects a 5% increase in candy sales during this year's trick-or-treat season.

