Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods announced Thursday that Peloton's original bike and other fitness equipment will be sold at 100 Dick's locations. It's the first brick and mortar retailer outside Peloton's own stores to sell the products. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods announced Thursday that Peloton will sell its original bike and other hardware products at more than a hundred Dick's retail locations. "Being able to offer Peloton to our athletes -- and to provide an in-store experience for them to see and test products -- gives us and Peloton extended reach into the fitness market," Dick's Sporting Goods Senior Vice-President Will Swisher said in a statement. Advertisement

Dick's Sporting Goods will be the only retailer outside of Peloton's own sales network to carry Peloton's fitness equipment.

"This partnership is a natural fit for our brand and our member acquisition goals," said Peloton Senior Vice President of Global Direct Sales, Jen Parker in a statement. "Dick's is a consumer-beloved brand with a large, incremental customer base, offering tremendous upside for us to reach broader audiences and attract potential new members. Retail remains a critical touchpoint, and we want to provide the in-store experience that many current and prospective members still covet."

In August Peloton said it would begin selling fitness products on Amazon, but Dick's Sporting Goods is the first outside brick and mortar Peloton retailer to carry the bikes.

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy is moving to cut the company's losses after mass layoffs and other cost-cutting moves.

Peloton founder John Foley stepped down as CEO in February as the company laid off 2,800 people.

Foley wrote a memo explaining the company restructuring at that time, telling Peloton employees that the company was forced to re-evaluate "our costs across the entire organization to ensure we are appropriately structured for the post-COVID landscape."