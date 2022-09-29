Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Michigan to allow absentee ballot processing 2 days before Election Day

Before now, clerks could only open envelopes to verify critical information when the polls opened

By A.L. Lee
1/2
Michigan lawmakers have reached a deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow more time to process what’s expected to be a flood of absentee ballots during the upcoming November midterm and beyond. The measure, which passed Wednesday on the final day of the legislative session in Lansing, was seen as a major victory for the state’s election clerks because it will free up the two days before Election Day to sort through the deluge of mailed-in ballots. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer/UPI
Michigan lawmakers have reached a deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow more time to process what’s expected to be a flood of absentee ballots during the upcoming November midterm and beyond. The measure, which passed Wednesday on the final day of the legislative session in Lansing, was seen as a major victory for the state’s election clerks because it will free up the two days before Election Day to sort through the deluge of mailed-in ballots. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer/UPI

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Michigan lawmakers have reached a deal with the governor to allow more time to process what's expected to be a flood of absentee ballots during the upcoming November midterm and beyond.

The measure, which passed Wednesday on the final day of the legislative session in Lansing was seen as a major victory for the state's election clerks because it will free up the two days before Election Day to sort through the deluge of mailed-in ballots.

Advertisement

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was expected to sign the bipartisan bill into law.

Michigan election officials hailed the move as a way to preprocess ballots without actually tabulating them until the day of the in-person vote.

RELATED Michigan kidnap plot convictions highlight danger of conspiracies to democracy

The change means clerks can now open ballot envelopes to check the sender's return address and mark voter registration numbers, which would save critical time on the night of the actual count.

"This is a great thing for clerks because they are under the gun," Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini told Detroit news station WDIV. "At 8 p.m., the polls close, and people want results right away. Unfortunately, when you're processing all day long, particularly with the amount of absentee ballots coming in, they need time."

Advertisement

The law also applies to all future elections.

Before now, clerks in at least 10,000 municipalities were only allowed to assess the mailed-in ballots when the polls opened, and that remains the only time they can begin to count them now.

Of the 2.1 million people who cast ballots in Michigan's August primary, more than half voted by mail. Similar preprocessing laws are already on the books in 38 other states.

RELATED Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee voter drop boxes are illegal

RELATED Michigan Senate rejects Donald Trump's claim that election was stolen

RELATED Michigan board votes to certify votes from 2020 election

Read More

Jury finds 2 Michigan men guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest Headlines

Gov. Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farmworkers
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Gov. Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farmworkers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers after threatening to veto it earlier.
Hurricane Ian: 1 dead, 2.4M without power in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hurricane Ian: 1 dead, 2.4M without power in Florida
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- More than 2 million people throughout the state of Florida were without power early Thursday as the storm claimed its first death.
Ginni Thomas to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ginni Thomas to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee this week
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will testify in front of the Jan. 6 Select Committee "sometime this week," chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday.
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Family members of three of the seven people killed during a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Chicago have sued gunmaker Smith & Wesson, claiming the company's advertising encourages young loners to carry out attacks.
Ian weakens into tropical storm as it lashes U.S. east coast with strong winds, heavy rain
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Ian weakens into tropical storm as it lashes U.S. east coast with strong winds, heavy rain
Hurricane Ian weakened into a tropical storm early Thursday but forecasters warned that it will still lash the eastern United States with strong winds and heavy rain as it continues its trek toward the Atlantic.
Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced the country's jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her economic advisor, Australian economist Sean Turnell, to three years behind bars on espionage charges.
DHS approves Jones Act waiver to allow diesel to Puerto Rico amid power outages
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DHS approves Jones Act waiver to allow diesel to Puerto Rico amid power outages
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has approved Puerto Rico's request to waive certain regulations that will allow a private tanker to unload its shipment of fuel on the Caribbean island.
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years before they divorced in 2019, has filed for divorce from her second husband.
Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Six adults were injured in a shooting Wednesday near an East Oakland, Calif. school campus, according to police who said they are continuing to search for suspects.
U.S. approves additional $1.1 billion in security aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. approves additional $1.1 billion in security aid for Ukraine
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine after what the White House called "sham referendums" in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement