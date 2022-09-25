Trending
Sept. 25, 2022 / 9:18 AM / Updated at 2:38 AM

Hurricane Ian weakens into Cat 1 storm; 'catastrophic' flooding forecast for central Fla.

By UPI Staff
Hurricane Ian weakened into a Category 1 storm early Thursday. Image courtesy of NOAA
Hurricane Ian weakened into a Category 1 storm early Thursday as it continued its northeast trek toward the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. update that the eye of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and about 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral.

Hurricane Ian's center was expected to move across central Florida Thursday morning before emerging over the western Atlantic later in the day.

According to the NHC update, "Ian is forecast to turn northward Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, in addition to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday."

As of 2 a.m., Ian's maximum sustained winds had slowed to about 75 mph, with stronger gusts, the hurricane center said, adding that the storm continues to move northeast at about 9 mph.

"Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major to record flooding along rivers, will continue across central Florida," NHC warned in its update.

Central and northeast Florida is expected to see between 12 and 20 inches of rain Thursday with the potential for some areas to receive upwards of 30 inches, it said, adding that swells will also increase along the east coast of Florida, Georgia and South Caroling throughout the day.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it said.

Hurricane warnings remained in effect from North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and also from Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line.

Warnings and watches related to the storm were issued for much of the region, but have been canceled for Lake Okeechobee. The Tropical Storm Warning south of Boca Raton has been discontinued. The Storm Surge Watch has also been discontinued from Flamingo eastward to the Card Sound Bridge, including Florida Bay.

"Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East Coast later today, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Friday," according to the latest update.

