Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 11:21 PM

Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in the small Texas city of McGregor said a suspect was in custody after five people were shot and killed Thursday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the death toll to reporters during a press briefing, stating the suspect was arrested following a police-involved shooting.

Advertisement

The identifies of the victims and the suspect would be released later, he said, adding there was little he could divulge about the incident as it was still under investigation.

"It's over but of course we want the successful healing of the community," he said. "This is tragic news to actually have to give out."

RELATED Texas detention center warden, brother accused in migrant's shooting death

The shooting occurred Thursday morning in the city of McGregor, home to some 5,500 people that is located just west of Waco.

Jimmy Hering, the mayor of McGregor, told KCEN-TV that police responded to a 7:30 a.m. report of shots fired at a residence in the town.

On arrival at the scene, officers came under gunfire from the suspect and returned fire before being taken into custody, he said. It was unknown if the suspect was wounded in the exchange.

Advertisement

"This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers.

The Troy Independent School District announced online that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been canceled for the night due to the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," it said.

RELATED Murder-kidnapping suspect, 15 year-old killed after California police pursuit

Read More

Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Ian picks up strength, speed; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian picks up strength, speed; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday
Hurricane Ian continued to pick up speed and strength Thursday night, with forecasters expecting it to cause "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds" in the Carolinas on Friday.
Texas detention center warden, brother accused in migrant's shooting death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas detention center warden, brother accused in migrant's shooting death
EL PASO, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring another, earlier this week while the two victims stood along a West Texas road getting water, authorities said. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration and the Department of Education rolled back some of its student debt relief program Thursday as some Republican states have issued legal challenges to the program.
Stocks tumble amid tight labor market, hawkish Fed officials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stocks tumble amid tight labor market, hawkish Fed officials
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A tighter-than-expected labor market and hawkish Federal Reserve officials drove stocks down sharply Thursday to continue their decline after Wednesday's rally.
Russian oligarch one of three charged for evading sanctions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian oligarch one of three charged for evading sanctions
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An American and two Russian citizens, including a billionaire industrialist, were charged with allegedly violating American sanctions imposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Four plead guilty to defrauding U.S. Department of Education
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Four plead guilty to defrauding U.S. Department of Education
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Four people created a sham university and then fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid for their own use, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- At least 13 people in Florida have been reported dead from Hurricane Ian, and President Joe Biden said Thursday that he fears a "substantial loss of life."
Victim's family plans to appeal vacated conviction of Adnan Syed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Victim's family plans to appeal vacated conviction of Adnan Syed
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The family of Hae Min Lee, whose 1999 murder was examined in the first season of the hit podcast "Serial," intends to appeal the vacated conviction of Adnan Syed.
Mortgage rates rise for sixth straight week to nearly 7%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mortgage rates rise for sixth straight week to nearly 7%
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates rose for the sixth straight week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 6.7%, Freddie Mac announced Thursday.
Target of Alex Jones Sandy Hook hoax claims testifies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Target of Alex Jones Sandy Hook hoax claims testifies
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Robbie Parker, the father of a girl who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a Connecticut civil trial jury he faced brutal harassment due to Alex Jones' conspiracy theories.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement