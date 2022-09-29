Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in the small Texas city of McGregor said a suspect was in custody after five people were shot and killed Thursday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the death toll to reporters during a press briefing, stating the suspect was arrested following a police-involved shooting.

The identifies of the victims and the suspect would be released later, he said, adding there was little he could divulge about the incident as it was still under investigation.

"It's over but of course we want the successful healing of the community," he said. "This is tragic news to actually have to give out."

The shooting occurred Thursday morning in the city of McGregor, home to some 5,500 people that is located just west of Waco.

Jimmy Hering, the mayor of McGregor, told KCEN-TV that police responded to a 7:30 a.m. report of shots fired at a residence in the town.

On arrival at the scene, officers came under gunfire from the suspect and returned fire before being taken into custody, he said. It was unknown if the suspect was wounded in the exchange.

"This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers.

The Troy Independent School District announced online that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been canceled for the night due to the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," it said.