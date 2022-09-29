Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 12:21 AM

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband

By Sheri Walsh
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years, has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage. Photo courtesy of Medium.
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years. Scott's first marriage to the world's wealthiest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ended in 2019.

Scott, who is one of the world's richest women, married Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett last year after meeting him at her children's private school. Together, the couple created a philanthropic partnership to give away much of her vast fortune to worthy causes.

"I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know -- and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," Jewett wrote in his message on Giving Pledge last year. "I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as part of this undertaking with MacKenzie."

Jewett's message was recently deleted from the Giving Pledge site, which encourages wealthy people to contribute a majority of their money to philanthropic causes. Jewett's name has also been edited out of a Medium post Scott wrote last year about their gifts, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Scott filed a petition for divorce in King County Superior Court in Washington state Monday, according to a copy of the filing. Court records show Jewett did not contest the divorce, which comes less than four years after her marriage to Bezos ended. She and Bezos were married for 25 years and share four children together.

Since her first divorce, Scott has given away more than $12 billion to nonprofits, including $3.86 billion in donations during a nine-month period to 465 groups, which she announced in March.

Bloomberg estimated Scott's net worth as high as $62 billion following her divorce from Bezos. Scott is currently ranked number 39 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a current net value of $29 billion.

In her statement on the Giving Pledge website, Scott said her philanthropic plans will move forward.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait," she said. "And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

