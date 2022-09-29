Ginni Thomas to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee this week

1/3

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee this week. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will testify in front of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riots "sometime this week," chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday. Thomas had been a highly sought-after witness for the committee after emails were discovered between her and John Eastman, an attorney for former President Donald Trump supporting his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden. Advertisement

Thompson was noncommittal on what day that interview would take place.

"Our expectation at this point is that we will talk to Ms. Thomas, and we have no indication to the contrary," Thompson said, according to The Hill. "To my knowledge, it's set, and we look forward to whenever that occurs."

It was Eastman who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how Vice President Mike Pence could keep then-President Trump in power despite losing the election.

Along with firing off emails to Eastman after the election, Thomas, a well-known advocate for conservative causes, sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican legislators pushing them to name an alternate slate of presidential electors to back Trump.

She also corresponded with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days following the 2020 election, urging him to overturn the election results.

Mark Paoletta, Thomas' lawyer, confirmed earlier this month that his client has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview after initially rejecting the offer.

The committee was set to hold a public hearing on Wednesday but it was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.