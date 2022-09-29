Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 8:25 AM

Ginni Thomas to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee this week

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee this week. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/097be6de1c2d3c3a7b95d7752e97a461/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee this week. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will testify in front of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riots "sometime this week," chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday.

Thomas had been a highly sought-after witness for the committee after emails were discovered between her and John Eastman, an attorney for former President Donald Trump supporting his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Thompson was noncommittal on what day that interview would take place.

"Our expectation at this point is that we will talk to Ms. Thomas, and we have no indication to the contrary," Thompson said, according to The Hill. "To my knowledge, it's set, and we look forward to whenever that occurs."

RELATED House passes reform act to prevent attempts at overturning elections

It was Eastman who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how Vice President Mike Pence could keep then-President Trump in power despite losing the election.

Along with firing off emails to Eastman after the election, Thomas, a well-known advocate for conservative causes, sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican legislators pushing them to name an alternate slate of presidential electors to back Trump.

Advertisement

She also corresponded with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days following the 2020 election, urging him to overturn the election results.

RELATED Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy

Mark Paoletta, Thomas' lawyer, confirmed earlier this month that his client has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview after initially rejecting the offer.

The committee was set to hold a public hearing on Wednesday but it was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

RELATED Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.

Latest Headlines

Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Family members of three of the seven people killed during a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Chicago have sued gunmaker Smith & Wesson, claiming the company's advertising encourages young loners to carry out attacks.
Ian weakens into tropical storm as it lashes U.S. east coast with strong winds, heavy rain
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Ian weakens into tropical storm as it lashes U.S. east coast with strong winds, heavy rain
Hurricane Ian weakened into a tropical storm early Thursday but forecasters warned that it will still lash the eastern United States with strong winds and heavy rain as it continues its trek toward the Atlantic.
Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced the country's jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her economic advisor, Australian economist Sean Turnell, to three years behind bars on espionage charges.
Hurricane Ian: More than 2.4M without power in Florida
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hurricane Ian: More than 2.4M without power in Florida
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- More than 2 million people throughout the state of Florida were without power early Thursday as officials began to take stock of the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
DHS approves Jones Act waiver to allow diesel to Puerto Rico amid power outages
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS approves Jones Act waiver to allow diesel to Puerto Rico amid power outages
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has approved Puerto Rico's request to waive certain regulations that will allow a private tanker to unload its shipment of fuel on the Caribbean island.
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years before they divorced in 2019, has filed for divorce from her second husband.
Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Six adults were injured in a shooting Wednesday near an East Oakland, Calif. school campus, according to police who said they are continuing to search for suspects.
U.S. approves additional $1.1 billion in security aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. approves additional $1.1 billion in security aid for Ukraine
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine after what the White House called "sham referendums" in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Regions Bank was ordered to pay at least $191 million in penalties and refunds for charging customers surprise overdraft fees.
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Residents are trapped by water in homes and streets are unrecognizable, underwater as Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on, Wednesday afternoon, crashing into the coast with sustained wind of 155 mph.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Residents trapped, 911 down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement