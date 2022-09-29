Ginni Thomas to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee this week

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will testify in front of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riots "sometime this week," chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday.
Thomas had been a highly sought-after witness for the committee after emails were discovered between her and John Eastman, an attorney for former President Donald Trump supporting his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden.