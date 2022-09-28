Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 12:06 PM

Murder-kidnapping suspect, 15 year-old killed after California police pursuit

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Murder-kidnapping suspect Anthony Graziano, 45,died along with a 15 year-old girl believed to be his daughter Savanna during a police pursuit and shoot-out Tuesday near Victorville, Calif. Photo by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=463082182527872&amp;set=pcb.463082255861198">Fontana Police Department Facebook.</a>
Murder-kidnapping suspect Anthony Graziano, 45,died along with a 15 year-old girl believed to be his daughter Savanna during a police pursuit and shoot-out Tuesday near Victorville, Calif. Photo by Fontana Police Department Facebook.

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A murder-kidnapping suspect and his 15 year-old daughter died during a shootout with police following an amber alert and police pursuit in San Bernardino County, California. The amber alert began after a shooting near an elementary school killed an adult woman.

Suspect Anthony John Graziano, 45, and a teen girl in his pickup truck believed to be his daughter Savanna were killed Tuesday on I-15 and Main Street near Victorville.

San Bernardino, Calif. Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a video briefing that the girl is believed to be Graziano's 15-year-old daughter Savanna, and she "may have been involved in the fire exchange."

"There may be some information that the passenger was involved in firing back at the deputies and we're still trying to confirm that at this point," Discus said.

RELATED Amber Alert issued for 4 children believed to be in Colorado

He added an investigation is continuing to determine exactly what happened.

Dicus said a shootout started immediately when Barstow deputies were dispatched to highways 395 and 58 and encountered the suspect vehicle. A police pursuit began as the suspect fired on the deputies.

"The suspect immediately starts firing at our deputies, putting several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit," Sheriff Dicus said in the video update.

RELATED Sheriff: Teen girl taken by mother's ex-boyfriend in Virginia

The suspect also fired on a second police vehicle on I-15, disabling it. Dicus said the pursuit continued along I-15 toward the Victorville area with the suspect constantly firing at deputies, according to Sheriff Dicus.

The suspect went off-road near I-15 and Main Street with several police jurisdictions in pursuit.

Dicus said Savanna jumped out of the vehicle wearing a helmet and body armor during the firefight and ran toward the deputies.

"A firefight ensues," Dicus said. "During that firefight, the suspect vehicle comes to rest, at which time a subject exits the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear. That subject starts to run toward sheriff's deputies and during the gunfire goes down."

Savanna was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The only weapons found, according to Dicus, was a rifle taken from Graziano. One deputy was injured by shrapnel to the face during the firefight. but the injury was not life-threatening, according to Dicus.

The police pursuit of Graziano started after a report of gunfire Monday near a Fontana elementary school that killed an adult female, according to a Fontana Police Department statement.

The police said the Cypress elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

