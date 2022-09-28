Trending
Sept. 28, 2022 / 1:05 AM / Updated at 1:10 AM

Hurricane Ian: DeSantis warns 'the time to evacuate is coming to an end'

By Sheri Walsh
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns Florida residents Tuesday night that the "time to evacuate is coming to an end," as Hurricane Ian closes in on the state's southwest coast. Photo by Robert Kaufmann/FEMA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7cbc0695e5891d63bc47d6e25557adbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Florida residents Tuesday night the "time to evacuate is coming to an end," as Hurricane Ian closes in on the southwest coast of the state.

"If you are in an evacuation zone, particularly southwest Florida counties, your time to evacuate is coming to an end," the governor said. "You need to evacuate now or you're going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon."

DeSantis spoke to reporters at 11 p.m. Tuesday, warning Hurricane Ian will impact the entire state, with Ian forecast to make landfall between Charlotte and Lee Counties as a category 4 hurricane sometime Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening.

"You need to get to higher ground. You need to get to structures that are safe," he said.

"There will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge on the gulf coast region," DeSantis added. "Of course, the highest risk will be in that southwest Florida region."

DeSantis also warned there could be tornadoes throughout the night and into Wednesday.

"Tornado watches are in effect overnight and in south Florida until 5 a.m.," DeSantis said. "We have two radar-indicated tornados in Kings Point, in Palm Beach, as well as possible tornadoes in Hollywood, in Broward County."

As people continue to evacuate, the governor announced Florida Department of Transportation officials could start closing bridges Wednesday if the winds become too strong for safe driving. Tolls on many roads have been suspended.

Besides the 175 shelters open statewide, DeSantis said there are also hotel room options on Expedia and on AirBnB for people, and their pets, leaving evacuation zones.

"We think it's very important that you don't leave your pets behind. Bring your pets with you," he said. "They need you during this time. We have asked the hotels to relax their pet policies."

The governor said search and rescue teams are standing by throughout the state, as well as more than 30,000 personnel to help with power restoration. About 8,000 customers are currently without power in southeast Florida.

"Of course that number will be into the millions relatively shortly," DeSantis said. "You're going to see widespread power outages as a result of Hurricane Ian making landfall and working its way through the state of Florida."

DeSantis warned the slow-moving storm will impact all of Florida for the next several days and is not expected to leave the northern part of the state until sometime Friday morning.

"When it actually reaches landfall, it is likely to go to a trickle and dump an enormous amount of rain on the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

"It's going to work its way from southwest Florida to the central part of our state and have major impact. Once it gets out of Florida, it'll be kicking up a lot of water and that's going to impact northeast Florida," he said. "So this is going to have widespread impact."

Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
Hurricane Ian was moving toward the west coast of Florida early Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" after making landfall in western Cuba a day prior.
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday set the nation's cap on refugee admissions for fiscal year 2023 at 125,000, standing firm with last year's limit.
U.S. closes Afghan safe haven, transitions resettlement efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. closes Afghan safe haven, transitions resettlement efforts
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced it has closed its National Conference Center as a safe haven for Afghan nationals as the department works to resettle Afghan allies directly into communities.
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled a five-part plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030 for the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years.
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army reservist was convicted of acting within the United States as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he supports legislation led by Democrats that would make changes to the Electoral Count Act.
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed the next hearing of the House committee because of Hurricane Ian, officials said Tuesday.
Dow Jones, S&P 500 fall for sixth straight day to new bear market lows
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dow Jones, S&P 500 fall for sixth straight day to new bear market lows
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the sixth straight day Tuesday to new bear market lows as Wall Street continued its tumultuous ride amid fears of a recession.
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A nonprofit legal group that aims to fight "government overreach" sued the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, seeking to block the Biden administration's move to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower.
