Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'

Hurricane Ian was located about 110 miles southwest of Naples, Fla., on Tuesday night. Image courtesy of NOAA

In a 12:30 a.m. special advisory, the NHC said Ian was located about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Fla. It continues to move north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.

Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, it said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday," NHC said. "The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday."

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents in an 11 p.m. press conference that "the time to evacuate is coming to an end."

"You need to evacuate now or you're going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon," he said.

The National Hurricane Center said in a statement that Ian made landfall over the southwestern Cuban town of La Colma in the Pinar Del Rio Province at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Storms become hurricanes when sustained winds reach 74 mph, Category 2 at 96 mph and Category 3 at 111 mph.

The storm made landfall a few short hours after forecasters warned of deteriorating conditions on Cuba overnight.

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides were predicted across western Cuba. Officials said Tuesday night that the entire island was without power.

The forecasters warned that heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida on Tuesday, before spreading into central and northern Florida on Wednesday and Thursday and the southeast by Friday and Saturday.

The rain, it said, could produce widespread "catastrophic" flash, urban and river flooding across central Florida.

Widespread considerable flash, urban and river flooding is forecast for portions of southern Florida through Wednesday and northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina later this week through the weekend, the NHC said.

A storm surge warning was issued for the U.S. East Coast from Marineland, Fla., to the mouth of the St. Mary's River including the St. Johns River and the Dry Tortugas and along the west coast of Florida from the Suwanee River to the Anclote River.

A storm surge watch was issued for the Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, and from the mouth of the St. Mary's River to the South Santee River, S.C.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Card Sound Bridge to Key West, as well as the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Tampa Bay and the Anclote River southward.

Storm surges mean there is a possibility of life-threatening rising water moving in on the coastline. The NHC said water could rise up to 10 feet along the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the advisory reads. "The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves."

A hurricane watch was in effect for the west coast of Florida from south of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee.

A tropical storm watch was in effect from south of Boca Raton, Fla., to east of Flamingo, Fla., and the upper Florida Keys and Florida Bay with a tropical storm warning called for north of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River, S.C.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, but was downgraded for Grand Cayman to a tropical storm warning.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for the lower Florida Keys.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, as well as the Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge to Channel 5 Bridge and Lake Okeechobee.

Ian's approach prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday, which authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

By Saturday morning, all of Florida was in the storm's forecast cone. By then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in his state as Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened over the Caribbean.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," the Republican governor said. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

If Ian strikes the United States as a hurricane, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the mainland United States this season, according to Accuweather, and the first named system to directly impact the East Coast since Tropical Storm Colin in July.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is expected to produce 6 to 8 inches of rain from the Florida Keys and South Florida, 12 to 18 inches for central and northeast Florida and between 4 and 8 inches for eastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

Heavy rainfall may affect North Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the NHC.

Meanwhile, the storm prompted NASA to cancel its planned Tuesday launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm, and the rocket is being rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center to protect it. A new target for launch is Oct. 2.