Florida officials prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian bears down on coast

The water has receded along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Wednesday as the Sunshine State braces for Hurricane Ian. Forecasters see the storm track shifting slightly southeast, putting the eye on track to come ashore just north of Fort Myers, with winds of at least 155 mph, which is just shy of a powerful Category 5 storm. Photo by Tampa Police Department/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Southwest Florida braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents who stayed behind to hunker down, saying it was "no longer possible to safely evacuate." The track of the storm shifted slightly southeast overnight, putting the eye on track to come ashore sometime Wednesday afternoon near Charlotte Harbor, just north of Fort Myers, with winds of at least 155 mph, which was just shy of a powerful Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Advertisement

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, winds had already knocked out power to nearly 200,000 households across the state. Outages were being reported in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier counties, as well as along Florida's East Coast in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.

Officials throughout Southwest Florida have ordered mandatory evacuations of mobile homes, while shelters also remained open for those who decided to ride out the storm.

"Clearly, this is a very powerful major hurricane that's going to have major impacts, both on impact in southwest Florida, but then as it continues to work through the state," DeSantis said Wednesday morning for the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. "It is going to have major, major impacts in terms of wind, in terms of rain, in terms of flooding, so this is going to be a nasty, nasty day - two days."

At least 2.5 million Floridians were evacuated ahead of the storm, which has been swirling off the Florida coast for hours, with the outer bands already lashing the coast and areas much further inland, and leading to numerous tornadoes.

Local officials throughout the state have already mobilized emergency crews in anticipation of devastation with forecasts calling for extreme wind gusts well above 100 mph.

Officials have also shut down the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay as a precaution.

The National Hurricane Center said conditions were rapidly deteriorating, with tropical-storm-force winds being felt as far away as 175 miles from the eye of the storm.

Major flooding and strong winds were expected all along the Southwest Florida coast from Tampa Bay to Naples.

Meteorologists said Ian would bring life-threatening conditions, including catastrophic winds and flooding and 12-to-16 foot storm surge from Port Charlotte to Bonita Beach, and all points in between, including Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Estero.

Forecasters say Longboat Key near Bradenton could see 10-foot surge, while Naples - much farther south on the edge of the Everglades - could see an additional 11 feet of water.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in Hillsborough, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, and Seminole counties, while tornado watches cover just about every city across the Florida peninsula.

"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possible to safely evacuate," DeSantis said. "It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm."