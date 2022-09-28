Yonkers man pleads guilty to hate crime assault on 67-year-old Asian woman

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Yonkers man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a hate crime assault against a 67-year-old Asian woman in March 2022. The woman was struck more than 100 times, suffered repeated stomps on her upper body and was spat on, according to the Westchester County, N.Y. District Attorney's office.
Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty to Assault in the First Degree as a Hate Crime. According to his plea agreement, Esco will be sentenced to 17 1/2 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision.