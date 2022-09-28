Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 4:45 AM

Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes from Nevada prison

By Darryl Coote
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Photo courtesy of the Nevada Department of Corrections
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Photo courtesy of the Nevada Department of Corrections

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nevada have launched a manhunt for a convicted felon who escaped from prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday that 42-year-old Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, located about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The department said it learned that the medium-security inmate was missing following a 7 a.m. scheduled count. The prison then activated escape procedures about an hour later, it said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak revealed in a statement that an investigation by the Nevada Department of Corrections discovered that Duarte-Herrera had been missing "since early in the weekend."

RELATED 1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game

"This is unacceptable," he said, adding that his office has ordered the department of corrections to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into Duarte-Herrera's escape. "This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable."

Duarte-Herrera -- who is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds -- was sentenced to life in prison in January of 2010 after a jury convicted him the August prior on charges of murder and other felonies for building and planting a pipe bomb on a car parked in a hotel garage in 2007.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said that Duarte-Herrera's friend Omar Rueda-Denvers had planned the attack with the target being his ex-girlfriend, Caren Chali, and her new partner, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio.

RELATED Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact

Dorantes Antonio was killed in the blast while Chali was left unharmed.

Rueda-Denvers, 47, was also sentenced to life and prison and was behind bars at the High Desert State Prison, according to prison records.

RELATED Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy

Latest Headlines

Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
Hurricane Ian was moving toward the west coast of Florida early Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" after making landfall in western Cuba a day prior.
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after Philadelphia high school football game
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia were hunting for at least two shooters Tuesday after five high school students were shot, including one fatally, following an after school football game in the city's northwest R
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis warns 'the time to evacuate is coming to an end'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis warns 'the time to evacuate is coming to an end'
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Florida residents the "time to evacuate is coming to an end," as Hurricane Ian closes in on the southwest coast of the state.
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday set the nation's cap on refugee admissions for fiscal year 2023 at 125,000, standing firm with last year's limit.
U.S. closes Afghan safe haven, transitions resettlement efforts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. closes Afghan safe haven, transitions resettlement efforts
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced it has closed its National Conference Center as a safe haven for Afghan nationals as the department works to resettle Afghan allies directly into communities.
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled a five-part plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030 for the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years.
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army reservist was convicted of acting within the United States as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he supports legislation led by Democrats that would make changes to the Electoral Count Act.
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed the next hearing of the House committee because of Hurricane Ian, officials said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement