Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing

Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed the next hearing of the House committee because of Hurricane Ian, officials confirmed on Tuesday. File Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed the next hearing by the House committee because of Hurricane Ian, officials said Tuesday. The meeting had been scheduled to be held in Washington on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

The hearing was supposed to mark the committee's first public session in two months. No new date had been scheduled as of 5 p.m. EDT, Tuesday.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement.

"We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path. The Select Committee's investigation goes forward, and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings."

The committee held eight public hearings over the summer, the most recent in July.

The hearing was primed to receive major public attention. Following the panel's last session, it promised more hearings after having received more evidence.

"I think it'll be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings, but it too will be in a very thematic -- it will tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump's plot to overturn the election," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in an interview with CNN Sunday.

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida, with 2.5 million residents in that state under evacuation orders as of Tuesday.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency urged people living in the state not to underestimate the danger, with predictions for up to 25 inches of rain and a 10-foot storm surge.

