Sept. 27, 2022 / 11:34 PM

U.S. closes Afghan safe haven, transitions resettlement efforts

By Sheri Walsh
The Department of Homeland Security announces it will close its safe haven for Afghan nationals at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va., and will resettle Afghans directly into communities across the United States. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b1ff3d4daaf49f95c1d8712cfd78f308/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Department of Homeland Security announces it will close its safe haven for Afghan nationals at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va., and will resettle Afghans directly into communities across the United States. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Relocation efforts for Afghan nationals, housed at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va., as part of Operation Allies Welcome, have wrapped up.

All Afghans have moved out of the safe haven to join communities across the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday. Moving forward, the department said future Afghan nationals will travel directly to their new communities, instead of stopping at the facility.

"While operations at the NCC have come to an end, the work continues," said John Lafferty, senior response official for Operation Allies Welcome. "We remain fully committed to continuing the work of welcoming and resettling Afghan nationals."

More than 4,500 Afghan nationals have been temporarily housed at the NCC since March when they were granted temporary legal status amid the ongoing uncertainty and continued armed conflict in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

"This effort has rallied support from numerous agencies across the federal government, state and local governments, resettlement agencies, veterans, faith-based organizations and volunteers from local communities across the United States," Lafferty said.

Since the Taliban forcibly swept back to power last year, Afghanistan has faced a collapsing public sector and economy, drought, food and water shortages, as well as a lack of medical services.

To date, about 88,500 Afghan nationals have arrived in the U.S. as part of OAW where they have undergone a rigorous screening and received age-appropriate vaccinations before moving to their new homes.

"Starting in August 2021, at the President's direction, the Department of Homeland Security has served as the lead federal agency coordinating Operation Allies Welcome, a whole-of-society effort to help vulnerable Afghans resettle," Lafferty said.

"In the past year, we have watched the country come together to support the historic resettlement of our Afghan Allies," said Julieta Valls Noyes, secretary for the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

"As we close the National Conference Center as a safe haven for Operation Allies Welcome, we will sustain our enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan with the same passion, care and solidarity that guided the State Department and our partners over the past year."

Hurricane Ian on path toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Ian on path toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden unveils plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled a five-part plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030 for the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years.
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Army reservist convicted of being Chinese agent
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army reservist was convicted of acting within the United States as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he supports legislation led by Democrats that would make changes to the Electoral Count Act.
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hurricane Ian postpones Wednesday's Jan. 6 House committee hearing
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed the next hearing of the House committee because of Hurricane Ian, officials said Tuesday.
Dow Jones, S&P 500 fall for sixth straight day to new bear market lows
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow Jones, S&P 500 fall for sixth straight day to new bear market lows
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the sixth straight day Tuesday to new bear market lows as Wall Street continued its tumultuous ride amid fears of a recession.
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Legal organization sues to stop Biden's student debt forgiveness
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A nonprofit legal group that aims to fight "government overreach" sued the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, seeking to block the Biden administration's move to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower.
U.S. government funding proposal may be a non-starter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. government funding proposal may be a non-starter
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Energy proposals included in a continuing funding resolution by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat representing West Virginia, could kill the progress of a measure meant to keep the federal government functioning.
Trial to stop partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trial to stop partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department heads to court on Tuesday for a federal antitrust trial as it attempts to break up a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.
