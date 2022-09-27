U.S. announces $457M to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced an additional $457.5 million in civilian aid to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement and criminal justice agencies amid Russia's war in the Eastern European nation.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new funding will improve the operational capacity of Kyiv's law enforcement officers and save lives "as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom and their democracy from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression."