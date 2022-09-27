Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 10:32 AM

Five members of Oath Keepers go on trial in Washington, D.C.

By Clyde Hughes
Thomas Caldwell, who is charged with seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, arrives at the United States District Court ahead of jury selection in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5a677ecd117a3bc75f6708ab4d728606/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Thomas Caldwell, who is charged with seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, arrives at the United States District Court ahead of jury selection in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Five members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers will go on trial Tuesday facing the most serious charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jury selection will begin in Washington, D.C. for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, along with Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell. They are charged with seditious conspiracy in plotting to obstruct Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election results in support of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors said their planning, communication, and coordination were critical in what turned out to be a riot in the Capitol building, disrupting the Electoral College vote to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee by former President Barack Obama, will preside over the jury trial which is expected to last several weeks. Some 150 potential jurors are expected to be questioned before deciding on who will listen to the case.

The defendants are expected to argue that they prepared and acted in anticipation of Trump invoking the Insurrection Act, a Revolutionary-era law that grants the president wide powers to deploy the military to quash unrest in emergency situations.

Advertisement

Prosecutors are expected to counter by saying that the act does not allow any president to deputize private armed groups to restore law and order and that the defense was concocted by Stewart after the Jan. 6 riot to give his organization legal cover.

Read More

Kamala Harris calls on Democratic attorneys general to 'defend our rights' House passes reform act to prevent attempts at overturning elections NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her

Latest Headlines

PG&E equipment seized in California wildfire probe
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
PG&E equipment seized in California wildfire probe
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a criminal investigation into the Mosquito wildfire, which scorched tens of thousand of acres of California land.
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- As part of the special master review of the Mar-a-Lago search, the Justice Department submitted a slightly revised inventory of the materials seized, along with a declaration supporting the accuracy of the new list.
Biden to address healthcare costs, Social Security in White House speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to address healthcare costs, Social Security in White House speech
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments on healthcare costs, Medicare and Social Security just weeks ahead of the midterms to highlight the differences between his view and Republicans on the programs.
Ian makes landfall in Cuba as Cat 3 hurricane
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Ian makes landfall in Cuba as Cat 3 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
Biden announces strategy to eliminate hidden fees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces strategy to eliminate hidden fees
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday proposed a new economic strategy that would eliminate hidden fees by banks, hotels, and utility service providers.
CBO: Biden's plan to cancel student debt to cost $400B over 30 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CBO: Biden's plan to cancel student debt to cost $400B over 30 years
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's plan to alleviate the burden of student debt shouldered by millions of borrowers could cost the United States some $400 billion over the next 30 years.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian state prosecutor over corruption
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian state prosecutor over corruption
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a Bosnia and Herzegovina prosecutor as it seeks to weed out corruption that it says threatens the Western Balkan nation's democratic institutions.
U.S. extends legal status for thousands from Myanmar to May 2024
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. extends legal status for thousands from Myanmar to May 2024
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Department Homeland Security announced it will extend Temporary Protected Status for several thousand people from Myanmar for an additional 18 months following last year's military coup in the Asian country.
U.S. announces $457M to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. announces $457M to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced an additional $457.5 million in civilian aid to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement and criminal justice agencies amid Russia's war in the Eastern European nation.
Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it will host a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, marking the first time the online retailer has held a sale similar to its annual Prime Day twice in one year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement