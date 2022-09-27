Ian rumbles toward Florida, entire state braces for storm

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Tuesday that about 2.5 million Florida residents are currently under an evacuation order and the storm's path continues to change. He said while Tampa is still expected to get the brunt of the storm, Ian could cross the state west to east instead of up the Gulf Coast.