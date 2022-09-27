Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM

Ian rumbles toward Florida, entire state braces for storm

By Clyde Hughes
A Gulfport Beach store is covered with plywood as the preparation for Hurricane Ian in Gulfport, Florida continued on Tuesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
A Gulfport Beach store is covered with plywood as the preparation for Hurricane Ian in Gulfport, Florida continued on Tuesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Tuesday that about 2.5 million Florida residents are currently under an evacuation order and the storm's path continues to change. He said while Tampa is still expected to get the brunt of the storm, Ian could cross the state west to east instead of up the Gulf Coast.

"You will see heavy rains in counties that are not necessarily on Florida's Gulf Coast," DeSantis said. "We have a state of emergency for all 67 counties and we're going to keep that in place."

Tampa has been under a hurricane warning since Monday evening, with officials warning residents of threatening storm surges.

"Life-threatening storm surge associated with Hurricane Ian is possible along the Florida west coast beginning late Tuesday," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. "Residents in these areas should listen to advise from local officials."

Officials in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties have ordered evacuations along with an installation-wide mandatory evacuation of MacDill Air Force Base.

Tampa Electric Co. also warned residents that they should expect extended power outages if they decided to ride out the storm. The company said it has already called inline workers from as far away as Texas and Indiana to deal with the potential clean-up.

DeSantis said on Monday that Florida's entire Gulf Coast should be prepared for high winds and a significant storm surge with Ian's increasing winds.

"Floridians up and down the Gulf Coast should feel the impacts of this," DeSantis said on Monday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "This is a really, really big hurricane at this point."

