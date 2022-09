President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the third meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on Monday. He will address healthcare costs and Medicare in a speech on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments on healthcare costs, Medicare and Social Security just weeks ahead of the midterms to highlight the differences between his view and Republicans on the programs. Biden is expected to make his remarks at the White House at about 1:15 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

"Last year, a family of four saved an average of $2,400 on healthcare through the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her Monday press briefing.

"And now, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law about two weeks ago, Medicare will finally have the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. Seniors will see their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs limited to $2,000 a year."

Some Republicans have supported increasing the eligibility age for Medicare and the retirement age for Social Security as part of a plan to keep the programs solvent without hiking taxes. They failed to derail the Democrats' last economic package in August, including the remains of Biden's Build Back Better plan.

"For decades, Big Pharma and special interests had blocked Medicare from negotiating lower prescription drug prices," Jean-Pierre said. "President Biden and Democrats in Congress put an end to that through the Inflation Reduction Act, while every single Republican official voted against it. Not only that, Republicans in Congress continue to advance legislation to cut Social Security and Medicare and put these programs on the chopping block."

