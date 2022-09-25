Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba

Tropical Storm Ian was expected to make landfall in Cuba early Tuesday as a major hurricane. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Meteorologists predict Ian will make landfall in western Cuba on Monday night or early Tuesday as a major hurricane, packing wind gusts in excess of 120 mph.

The NHC classifies major hurricanes as having a Category 3 level or above, as "devastating damage will occur." Storms become hurricanes when sustained winds reach 74 mph, Category 2 at 96 mph and Category 3 at 111 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of Florida Keys late Tuesday and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday," the NHC said.

The update comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation the storm could hit the state as a major hurricane this week.

Until Saturday morning, all of Florida was in the storm's forecast cone. As the projection shifted west, the southern portion of the state moved outside. If Ian impacts the United States as a hurricane, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the mainland United States this season, according to Accuweather.com and the first named system to directly impact the East Coast since Tropical Storm Colin in July.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The declaration, announced in a White House news release, authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

Tropical Storm Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean on Friday night into Saturday, prompting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties.

"I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9," DeSantis said in a statement.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

The government of the Cayman Islands reinstituted a tropical storm watch for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. The Florida Keys, from Seven Mile Bridge south to Key West, were also under a tropical storm watch.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to produce 3 inches to 6 inches of rain for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands with local maximum up to 8 inches; Western Cuba 6 inches to 10 inches with a local maximum of up to 16 inches; and Florida Keys to the southern and western Florida Peninsula and 2 inches to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches Monday through Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall may affect north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the NHC.

"Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall and instances of flash flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica and Cuba," the NHC said in a discussion.

The forecasters warned of potential "considerable flooding impacts" in west central Florida.

"Additional flash and urban flooding, and flooding on rivers across the Florida Peninsula and parts of the Southeast cannot be ruled our for later this week," they said.

Storm surge could raise water levels up to 9 feet to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the watch area Monday night and early Tuesday, the NHC said.

NASA announced that it was canceling its planned Tuesday launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm with the new target launch Oct. 2.

Managers plan to wait until Sunday night on whether to move the 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall Space Launch System rocket, mobile launcher and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building until Monday or early Tuesday.

"The latest information provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Space Force, and the National Hurricane Center indicates a slower moving and potentially more westerly track of the storm than yesterday's predictions showed, providing more time for the agency's decision making process and for employees to prioritize their families should the storm impact the Kennedy Space Center area," NASA said in an update.

Three other storms are in the Atlantic:

Post-Tropical Storm Gaston was about 510 miles west of Faial Island in the Central Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, traveling west-southwest at 9 mph, forecasters said in their 3 a.m. GMT. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. A gradual weakening and a turn to the west-southwest is forecast by Monday.