Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Michael Carneal during his Zoom parole hearing last week conducted by the Kentucky Parole Board. The board ruled Monday that he should spend the rest of his life in prison. Photo courtesy of WLKY-TV
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The unanimous ruling from the seven-member board meant Michael Carneal, 39, would never be able to be considered for parole again. Carneal was 14 years old when he injured five people along with killing three in the shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, Ky.

Carneal testified to two members of the board last week that he still "heard voices" in his head, similar to the ones that led to him opening fire on the high school on Dec. 1, 1997.

Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones told Carneal that "due to the seriousness of the crime" and because "lives were taken, it is the decision of the parole board" that "you will serve out your sentence," according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

At last week's hearing, Carneal said while he knew right from wrong when he committed the shootings, he blamed his mental health condition for his actions.

Carneal had served nearly 25 years before his last parole hearing. The living victims of the shooting, including one who was paralyzed from the shooting, testified in front of the board last week as well.

