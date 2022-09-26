Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 1:00 AM

California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting

By Darryl Coote
Dallas Marsh, 37, was arrested by law enforcement Sunday morning near a Super 8 Motel in the city of Chico where he was staying. Photo courtesy of Chico Police Department/<a href="https://crimemap.chicoca.gov/crime/arrest">Website</a>
Dallas Marsh, 37, was arrested by law enforcement Sunday morning near a Super 8 Motel in the city of Chico where he was staying. Photo courtesy of Chico Police Department/Website

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of planning to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting.

The SWAT Team with the police department in the city of Chico, located about 85 miles north of Sacramento, arrested Dallas Marsh shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday without incident near a Super 8 Motel where he was staying.

Advertisement

The Chico Police Department said in a statement that he has been charged with criminal threats of death/great bodily injury and threats of violence against peace officers.

Additional charges of battery against a peace officer were also applied against Marsh who under police custody threaten to kill officers and their families and beat one of them with a table while being interviewed.

RELATED Four family members dead after shooting, house fire in Chicago suburb

The arrest follows an investigation by the local department's Violence Suppression Unit that uncovered evidence that Marsh was making criminal threats to kill specific individuals, including law enforcement officers, and was planning a mass shooting similar to the one carried out by Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1, 2017, when he killed 60 people among a crowd attending a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

From a 32nd floor hotel room that overlooked the strip, Paddock fired hundreds of bullets that also left more than 500 injured.

Advertisement

Specifics of the planned attack and its intended targets were not released, but police said the Violence Suppression Unit has obtained evidence of Marsh's intent to carry out the mass shooting.

RELATED 1 killed, 2 shot during attempted Brink's armored car robbery

Marsh was booked Sunday into the Butte County Jail were he was being held on a no-bail felony arrest warrant.

RELATED Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack

Latest Headlines

More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- More than 780,000 people were without power in Puerto Rico on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Fiona battered the island, reminiscent of the aftermath of Maria in 2017.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ian was forecast later Sunday to begin rapidly strengthening with Western Cuba facing risk of significant wind and storm impacts.
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast.
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russians to resist conscription into the military as the United States on Sunday warned Russia of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons.
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean could potentially strike the west coast of Florida -- an often missed target.
Anti-abortion protester arrested for shoving elderly Planned Parenthood escort
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Anti-abortion protester arrested for shoving elderly Planned Parenthood escort
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An anti-abortion protester was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday and hit with federal charges after he allegedly shoved an elderly Planned Parenthood volunteer to the ground last October.
NYC artist granted first known registered copyright for AI art
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC artist granted first known registered copyright for AI art
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An artist based in New York City has been granted the first known registered copyright for artwork made using latent diffusion artificial intelligence.
Four family members dead after shooting, house fire in Chicago suburb
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Four family members dead after shooting, house fire in Chicago suburb
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said four family members are dead following a shooting and house fire Friday in Oak Forest, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.
Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden surprised music icon Elton John by presenting him with a National Humanities Medal following a performance at the White House on Friday.
1 killed, 2 shot during attempted Brink's armored car robbery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 killed, 2 shot during attempted Brink's armored car robbery
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- One man was killed dead and two others were injured during a failed armed robbery of an armored truck in Oakland, Calif., police confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Typhoon Noru bears down on Philippines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement