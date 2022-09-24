Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 24, 2022 / 1:44 PM

1 killed, 2 shot during attempted Brink's armored car robbery

By Simon Druker
One man is dead and two others were injured during a failed robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, police confirmed. File Photo by Chris Sampson/Wikimedia Commons
One man is dead and two others were injured during a failed robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, police confirmed. File Photo by Chris Sampson/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- One man is dead and two others were injured during a failed armed robbery of an armored truck in Oakland, Calif., police have confirmed.

One of the Brinks truck's guards and an innocent bystander were wounded by gunfire during the attempted robbery on Friday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing.

Advertisement

Officers arrived around 2 p.m. and found the Brinks guard and one other man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The guard is in stable condition, Armstrong confirmed, while the bystander is also stable and made it to the hospital under their own power.

RELATED 10 killed in 'racially motivated' mass shooting at Tops grocery store in Buffalo

The FBI is assisting the department with the investigation.

Police were still searching on Saturday for several individuals.

They are also looking for a white vehicle of interest that was occupied by several people. Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward, adding the investigation remains in the early stages.

RELATED Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78

"This is a terrible situation that unfolded in broad daylight. We believe that this was a robbery attempt," Armstrong told reporters.

The shooting marked the sixth death from gun violence in Oakland this week. It was also the 92nd fatal shooting of the year in a city with a population of 422,000, putting it on pace to be one of the deadliest in its history.

Advertisement

There were more than 130 gunshot deaths in 2021.

RELATED Armored truck spills cash on New Jersey highway, causes chaos

"It's been a tough week in the city of Oakland. We have obviously seen several homicides this week," said Armstrong.

Latest Headlines

Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ian strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean on Saturday and could hit Florida as a major hurricane, according to forecasters.
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A man identified as a Detroit radio news anchor was killed Friday as part of a domestic attack near the city in which four others were injured, police said.
Arizona judge reinstates 1864 abortion ban from before territory became a state
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Arizona judge reinstates 1864 abortion ban from before territory became a state
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge on Friday ruled that an 1864 territorial law banning abortions should be reinstated, just a day before a new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was to take effect.
Prosecutors recommend no charges for Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe, reports say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Prosecutors recommend no charges for Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe, reports say
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Justice Department prosecutors have recommended against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., amid a federal sex-trafficking investigation, reports said Friday.
House Republicans unveil 2023 agenda in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
House Republicans unveil 2023 agenda in Pennsylvania
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- House Republicans promised to increase fossil-fuel production, curb illegal immigration, and enact tough on crime policies as they formally unveiled their 2023 agenda on Friday in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Markets continue to drop, closing at new low for the year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Markets continue to drop, closing at new low for the year
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Markets continued to slide Friday, with a fourth consecutive day of losses bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 30,000 to a new low for the year.
VP Kamala Harris to lead U.S. delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe's state funeral
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to lead U.S. delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to Japan for the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe next week, the White House said Friday.
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
All eyes remained on Tropical Depression 9, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean, as forecasters warned of an increasing threat for a hurricane to hit Florida.
Amtrak aims for net-zero emissions from passenger trains by 2045
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Amtrak aims for net-zero emissions from passenger trains by 2045
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Amtrak has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its passenger rail service by 2045 with help from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
First lady Jill Biden to speak at ceremony to honor Jacqueline Kennedy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First lady Jill Biden to speak at ceremony to honor Jacqueline Kennedy
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to speak Friday at a White House Historical Association dedication to honor late former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
Tropical Depression 9 could become hurricane threat for Florida
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes
Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Ian strengthens over Caribbean; could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement