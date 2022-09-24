Four family members dead after shooting, house fire in Chicago suburb

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said four family members are dead following a shooting and house fire Friday in Oak Forest, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.

Video captured by a neighbor appears to show a man shooting multiple people on the lawn of the home, leading police to issue an order to shelter in place.

Police later confirmed all four victims are from the same family.

Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a domestic violence call. All three were transported to separate hospitals but died from their injuries, the Oak Forest Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home, later setting it on fire as police surrounded the property.

Oak Forest emergency personnel respond to domestic disturbance on Ann Marie Lane https://t.co/2uTxZ5rmXB pic.twitter.com/0jfg4FE56Q— City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) September 23, 2022

A juvenile, also believed to be from the same family, was safely evacuated from the home before smoke from the flames was noticed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before emergency response officers entered the home. They then found the body of a fourth man, believed to be the suspect, who was deceased.

The video shot by a neighbor before police arrived appears to show one man shooting three other people, before barricading himself inside, WLS-TV reported.

Officers slowly reopened streets in the area later in the day investigators remained at the scene into the afternoon.

"We just kinda sat here and watch it unfold in disbelief. It's a hell of a way to wake up," neighbor Jake Bittner told the station.

"You hear it in the news and you just hope that one day it doesn't come to your neighborhood," Brad Weert, 57, told the Chicago Sun-Times, adding he heard "three pops" before seeing the "flames going as many as 10 feet above the roofline."

Police victims were later identified as Emilio Rodriguez, 20; Briana Rodriguez, 22; Lupe Gomez, 43; and Carlos Gomez, 44.