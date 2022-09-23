White House announces $1.5 billion in new funding to prevent opioid overdose deaths

Part of the White House announcement Friday was new guidance to improve access to naloxone, which is a drug that counteracts the effects of opioids. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday announced $1.5 billion in new investments to address opioid drug overdoses in the United States, in recognition of National Recovery Month. The new funding is intended to support previous actions by President Joe Biden's administration to address opioid addiction and overdoses nationwide. Advertisement

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were almost 110,000 opioid overdose deaths in the United States last year, a near 15% increase over 2020.

About $20 million is intended to help connect addicts with community resources. The grants will be made through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

RELATED Los Angeles district schools to receive naloxone following series of overdoses

"Providing access to evidence-based, person-centered care is a central part of HHS' strategy for ending the overdose crisis," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Friday. "I have heard many stories of despair from individuals battling addiction and from families who have lost loved ones to overdose.

"Through these grants, we are investing in evidence-based support and services for individuals, families, and communities on the road to recovery. Through these grants, we are investing in hope."

Advertisement

Part of the White House announcement Friday was new guidance to improve access to naloxone, a drug also known as Narcan that counteracts the effects of opioids. If given immediately after an overdose, it can save a person's life.

"The [FDA] issued guidance intended to facilitate the distribution of FDA-approved naloxone products, with the goal of saving lives by supporting the drug's increased availability to underserved communities who need access the most," the White House said in a statement.

"The guidance, which is effective immediately, helps to address some of the obstacles that have existed in obtaining access to naloxone and may help eligible community-based programs acquire FDA-approved drugs directly from manufacturers and distributors."

The Labor Department also issued guidance Friday for "recovery-ready workplaces" by launching a new resource hub through the Employment and Training Administration.

Officials said the hub will have "information and resources for businesses, unions and others exploring the benefits of becoming recovery-ready workplaces. The hub was developed with support from numerous federal partners and will be updated and expanded over time."