Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy is seen in Boston, Ma., on November 7, 1979. File Photo by George Riley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to speak Friday at a White House Historical Association dedication to honor late former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, officials said. The ceremony will take place at the Decatur House in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon. Advertisement

During the event, Biden will help dedicate a newly installed garden that features a new sculpture to celebrate Kennedy's legacy in restoring the White House and preserving Lafayette Square.

Jackie Kennedy founded the White House Historical Association, a private nonprofit educational organization with a mission to enhance the understanding and appreciation of the Executive Mansion, in 1961.

Its acquisition, preservation, research and education efforts are funded by private donations and the sale of books, products and the official White House Ornament.

The sculpture dedicated to Kennedy was designed by renowned artist Chas Fagan. His work includes a statue of former President Ronald Reagan on display at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, a young Neil Armstrong statue at the famed astronaut's alma mater Purdue University in Indiana, and a sculpture of Rosa Parks in the Narthex of Washington National Cathedral.

Friday's is the first of two events that will honor the former first lady. She is expected to be featured in the inaugural First Fashion Gala on Oct. 12, which celebrates the work of designers who have dressed first ladies and first gentlemen from around the world.