Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 22, 2022 / 5:30 PM

Markets continue pullback amid U.S. recession fears

By Simon Druker
1/3
Equity markets declined for the third straight day Thursday, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent increase to the benchmark interest rate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fff9abae81f8dcf968c08a791278b1d2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Equity markets declined for the third straight day Thursday, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent increase to the benchmark interest rate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Equity markets declined for the third straight day on Thursday, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent increase to the benchmark interest rate.

The S&P 500 fell 31.94 points, or 0.84%, to 3,757.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 107.1 points, or 0.35%, to 30,076.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.39 points, or 1.37%, to 11,066.80.

Advertisement

All three indexes are on pace to end the week in the red, as investors worry continued rate hikes meant to combat high inflation, could result in a recession.

The Fed hiked the benchmark rate 0.75% for the third consecutive time on Wednesday, sending markets into a steep decline.

"The Fed's paved the way for much of the world to continue with aggressive rate hikes, and that's going to lead to a global recession, and how severe it is will be determined on how long it takes inflation to come down," Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya told CNBC in an interview Thursday.

Bond yields were up again Thursday, with 2-year Treasury notes hitting their highest level since October 2007.

Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals and consumer staples managed to buck the trend and end the day in the green. Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals was one of the S&P 500's top net gainers, while biotech firm Amgen was one of the Nasdaq's best performers on Thursday, and Johnson & Johnson finished near the top of the Dow Jones.

RELATED Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years

Consumer discretionary spending was one of the worst-performing sectors on the S&P 500. Booking Holdings, down 4.77%, was the biggest net decliner -- the travel company's second-straight day of significant losses.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, down -4.61%, was among the hardest hit companies in that sector.

RELATED British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation

Read More

Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut

Latest Headlines

Alex Jones questioned in court over Sandy Hook hoax claims
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Alex Jones questioned in court over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Alex Jones was questioned Thursday at a defamation trial in Connecticut about his past rhetoric assailing the judicial system and the judge overseeing his defamation trial.
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army reservist and alleged White supremacist was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday in federal court for his role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.
Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden received a briefing on Hurricane Fiona, just as the Category 4 hurricane barrels towards Bermuda.
Ex-Mississippi welfare leader pleads guilty to fraud claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Mississippi welfare leader pleads guilty to fraud claims
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, who oversaw a massive welfare fraud scandal, pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing funds that were meant for poor families with children.
Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over automatic window safety issue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over automatic window safety issue
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tesla informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday that it is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles because of a possible safety issue with its automatic windows.
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect.
Los Angeles school official says hackers targeted district in ransomware attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Los Angeles school official says hackers targeted district in ransomware attack
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Tuesday that hackers have targeted one of the nation's largest school districts with ransomware.
Walmart, 3 other companies agree to pay fines over discriminatory job listings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart, 3 other companies agree to pay fines over discriminatory job listings
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Four companies including mega retailer Walmart have settled a dispute with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine over job postings that discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.
Kentucky football players sue police over false burglary accusations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kentucky football players sue police over false burglary accusations
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing police for their handling of a burglary investigation last year that falsely suspected them of being involved in the crime.
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has handed the Justice Department a victory in its litigation with Donald Trump, allowing federal prosecutors to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement