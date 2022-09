Spectators take a photo TESLA Model 3 at an event in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Tesla said it is recalling some vehicles because of window safety issues. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tesla informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles because of a possible safety issue with its automatic windows. The administration said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury. Advertisement

"The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction," the NHTSA said in a statement Wednesday. "As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 118, 'Power-Operated Window Systems.'"

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said the issue will be handled like a software bug, with an update alert coming to their apps and screens, instead of a visit to a shop or dealer. The company said it identified the issue in production testing in August.

The company added that as of this point, they did not know of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths in connection to the recall.

Advertisement

The electric carmaker said owners will be notified in a letter being sent in November.