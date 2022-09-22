Ex-Mississippi welfare leader pleads guilty to fraud claims

John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty for his alleged role in a welfare fraud scandal in the state, the Justice Department said Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, who oversaw a massive welfare fraud scandal, pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing funds that were meant for poor families with children. John Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to a statement by the Department of Justice. Advertisement

As part of his plea agreement, Davis will cooperate with federal prosecutors in the case, which involves more than two dozen people, including retired football legend Brett Favre.

Davis directed the MDHS to provide federal funds to two nonprofit organizations and then directed those organizations to fraudulently award contracts to various entities and individuals for social services that were never provided, according to the DOJ.

"In addition, Davis caused the nonprofit organizations to disburse full or almost-full payments pursuant to those sham contracts at or near the beginning of the contract periods, regardless of whether any work had been performed and knowing that no significant services would be provided," the DOJ said.

In May the MDHS filed a complaint alleging that Davis, and Nancy New, then the head of the non-profit Mississippi Community Education Center, oversaw the scandal.

The complaint said that a former professional wrestler named Ted DiBiase, and his two sons received more than $1.7 million in welfare funds from the scheme.

It also accuses Favre of convincing New and Davis to buy stocks in companies he was affiliated with.

The state also says Favre was paid $1.1 million in TANF funds for four speeches he never performed.