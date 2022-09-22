Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 22, 2022 / 6:29 PM

House Democrats pass police reform package

By Matt Bernardini
House Democrats passed a package of bills on Thursday involving changes to policing and public safety. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/af88ed72b2bfe0b58ca513f500b7a5f9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
House Democrats passed a package of bills on Thursday involving changes to policing and public safety. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- House Democrats Thursday passed a package of new bills that would fund recruitment and training for police departments across the country, and includes new language for police accountability.

Early in the day a procedural vote on the bills narrowly passed 216-215, after a group of progressive Democrats objected to providing more funding to police departments.

Advertisement

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Mo., Jamaal Bowman, N.Y., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, Mich., joined Republicans in voting against the measure. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., voted present.

Later in the day the package passed by wider margins, according to ABC News. It now heads to the Senate.

RELATED Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency

"The Invest to Protect Act will ensure that local police departments across our country have what they need to recruit and retain the finest officers, to provide necessary training, and to invest in providing mental health resources for our officers," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said in a tweet.

One of the bills, sponsored by California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, would create a grant program for departments to hire and dispatch mental professionals instead of law enforcement officers when incidents involve behavioral health needs.

Advertisement

Another bill provides funding to police departments with fewer than 200 officers and also allows the funding to be used for data collection about police and community safety.

RELATED Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.

Despite being one of the harshest critics of policing, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar provided a key vote in favor of the package.

The package, she said, according to ABC News, is "evidence-based, holistic legislation that addresses public safety and unifies the Democratic Caucus."

"After significant, deliberate negotiations, we are pleased to share that ... the bill will include a number of reforms to ensure funds are used to support smaller police departments, to invest in de-escalation and other important training, and for data collection and mental health," Omar and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said in a joint statement.

RELATED President Joe Biden calls for Republican support to end dark money in elections

RELATED Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

Latest Headlines

Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Trump lawyers ordered to prove claims FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The special master appointed to review documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month, told the former president's lawyers to produce evidence to back up their claims of planted evidence.
Markets continue pullback amid U.S. recession fears
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Markets continue pullback amid U.S. recession fears
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Equity markets declined for the third straight day on Thursday, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent increase to the benchmark interest rate.
Alex Jones questioned in court over Sandy Hook hoax claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alex Jones questioned in court over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Alex Jones was questioned Thursday at a defamation trial in Connecticut about his past rhetoric assailing the judicial system and the judge overseeing his defamation trial.
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army reservist and alleged White supremacist was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday in federal court for his role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.
Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden received a briefing on Hurricane Fiona, just as the Category 4 hurricane barrels towards Bermuda.
Ex-Mississippi welfare leader pleads guilty to fraud claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Mississippi welfare leader pleads guilty to fraud claims
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, who oversaw a massive welfare fraud scandal, pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing funds that were meant for poor families with children.
Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over automatic window safety issue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over automatic window safety issue
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tesla informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday that it is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles because of a possible safety issue with its automatic windows.
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect.
Los Angeles school official says hackers targeted district in ransomware attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Los Angeles school official says hackers targeted district in ransomware attack
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Tuesday that hackers have targeted one of the nation's largest school districts with ransomware.
Walmart, 3 other companies agree to pay fines over discriminatory job listings
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Walmart, 3 other companies agree to pay fines over discriminatory job listings
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Four companies including mega retailer Walmart have settled a dispute with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine over job postings that discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
Strong earthquake hits southwestern Mexico, killing 2
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
'Fat Leonard' captured in South America after flight to avoid sentence in corruption scandal
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Man who dressed up as Hitler sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement