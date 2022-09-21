Watch Live
President Joe Biden makes keynote address at 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 10:17 AM

Washington Monument closed after it was splashed with red paint, graffiti

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Red paint is seen splashed onto the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo courtesy National Park Service
Red paint is seen splashed onto the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo courtesy National Park Service

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities have closed the Washington Monument after they say it was defaced with graffiti and splashed with red paint.

The vandalism, which included profanities, was noticed on the monument on Tuesday and it was closed early on Wednesday for repairs.

Advertisement

Officials said they have arrested the man who was responsible.

"The United States Park Police has an adult male in custody for vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with paint," U.S. Park Police said according to ABC News.

Crowds gather around the Washington Monument to celebrate the Fourth of July in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 1984. UPI Photo/File

The graffiti did not target any specific person or group, officials said. It said, "Have you been [expletive] by this? Gov says tough [expletive]."

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said the Washington Monument absorbs paint more than most other surfaces because it's made with a porous marble. He said that multiple treatments are needed to remove the paint, a process that will take two or three weeks.

Construction on the Washington Monument began in 1848 and it was completed in 1884. Donations for the project ran out in 1854 -- leaving the monument just 152 feet tall -- and workers didn't resume construction until Congress appropriated more money in 1879. When it was completed at 555 feet, it was the tallest structure in the world.

Advertisement

A few cracks in the monument were found in 2011 after an earthquake and Hurricane Irene -- and the iconic landmark was closed to the public between 2016 and 2019 for repairs.

RELATED NYC breaks ground on Stonewall visitor center

Read More

Flash floods soak Washington, D.C., area, prompt water rescues Georgia Guidestones demolished for safety after explosion

Latest Headlines

2 in Illinois 'over the moon' after winning $1.3 billion lottery jackpot
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
2 in Illinois 'over the moon' after winning $1.3 billion lottery jackpot
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The winners of a lottery jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion have finally come forward, nearly two months after the winning numbers were drawn.
Partisan pulpit: Pastor's defiance spurs debate on election law
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Partisan pulpit: Pastor's defiance spurs debate on election law
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- As the 2022 midterm election approaches, a controversial Tennessee pastor is defying a federal law that prohibits nonprofits -- including houses of worship -- from supporting candidates.
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter relating to his role in the death of George Floyd was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.
Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, and is expected to call for unified support for Ukraine and denounce ongoing Russian efforts to destabilize the region.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue Florida for violating their rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue Florida for violating their rights
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing migrants flown last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration.
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has released new state-by-state data showing approximately 40 million federal student loan borrowers will benefit under the president's student loan forgiveness initiative.
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged students at two historically black colleges in South Carolina to register to vote in the midterm elections as the Biden administration marked National Voter Registration Day.
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey after he allegedly punched a man and bit his nose during a road rage incident Saturday after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Markets decline ahead of interest rate announcement
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Markets decline ahead of interest rate announcement
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks declined Tuesday as the market braces for the likelihood of a major increase to the benchmark interest rate this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
President Joe Biden calls for Republican support to end dark money in elections
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls for Republican support to end dark money in elections
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden voiced his support on Tuesday, for legislation that would combat so-called dark money groups donating large sums of money to influence the outcome of political campaigns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
4 regions in Ukraine to hold referendum on becoming part of Russia
4 regions in Ukraine to hold referendum on becoming part of Russia
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement