Washington Monument closed after it was splashed with red paint, graffiti

Red paint is seen splashed onto the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo courtesy National Park Service

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities have closed the Washington Monument after they say it was defaced with graffiti and splashed with red paint. The vandalism, which included profanities, was noticed on the monument on Tuesday and it was closed early on Wednesday for repairs. Advertisement

Officials said they have arrested the man who was responsible.

"The United States Park Police has an adult male in custody for vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with paint," U.S. Park Police said according to ABC News.

The graffiti did not target any specific person or group, officials said. It said, "Have you been [expletive] by this? Gov says tough [expletive]."

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said the Washington Monument absorbs paint more than most other surfaces because it's made with a porous marble. He said that multiple treatments are needed to remove the paint, a process that will take two or three weeks.

Construction on the Washington Monument began in 1848 and it was completed in 1884. Donations for the project ran out in 1854 -- leaving the monument just 152 feet tall -- and workers didn't resume construction until Congress appropriated more money in 1879. When it was completed at 555 feet, it was the tallest structure in the world.

A few cracks in the monument were found in 2011 after an earthquake and Hurricane Irene -- and the iconic landmark was closed to the public between 2016 and 2019 for repairs.